Web.com Country Club de Bogota Championship Scores

|Saturday
|At f-Country Club de Bogota-Lagos
|Yardage: 7,237; Par: 71
|At p-Country Club de Bogota-Pacos
|Yardage: 6,206; Par: 70
|Bogota, Colombia
|Purse: $700,000
|Third Round
|39 golfers did not finish the round
|Drew Weaver
|69f-69p-65f—203
|Steve Marino
|67p-71f-67f—205
|Ben Polland
|70p-69f-67f—206
|Casey Wittenberg
|75f-64p-67f—206
|Max Greyserman
|71f-67p-68f—206
|Ryan Brehm
|70f-68p-68f—206
|Kevin Dougherty
|68p-70f-69f—207
|George Cunningham
|67p-73f-68f—208
|Benjamín Alvarado
|70p-70f-68f—208
|Maverick McNealy
|71f-69p-68f—208
|Steve Wheatcroft
|68p-72f-68f—208
|Chase Seiffert
|73f-67p-68f—208
|Thomas Bass
|69p-70f-69f—208
|David Skinns
|65p-74f-69f—208
|Davis Riley
|67p-71f-70f—208
|Derek Fathauer
|72f-66p-70f—208
|Cody Blick
|67p-70f-71f—208
|William Harrold
|66p-74f-69f—209
|Byron Meth
|66f-73p-70f—209
|Vincent Whaley
|69p-70f-70f—209
|Edward Loar
|72f-66p-71f—209
|Matthew NeSmith
|72f-66p-71f—209
|Jason Bohn
|75f-65p-70f—210
|Jamie Arnold
|69p-70f-71f—210
|Brad Fritsch
|69p-70f-71f—210
|Tag Ridings
|72f-68p-71f—211
|Jonathan Randolph
|74f-65p-72f—211
|Jimmy Beck
|69p-68f-74f—211
|Brian Richey
|66f-74p-72f—212
|Oscar Fraustro
|65p-75f-72f—212
|Brock Mackenzie
|70f-70p-72f—212
|Lanto Griffin
|68p-72f-72f—212
|Mark Blakefield
|70p-68f-74f—212
|Roberto Díaz
|71f-66p-75f—212
|Joseph Winslow
|67p-73f-73f—213
|Rick Lamb
|71f-69p-74f—214
|Chad Ramey
|71f-69p-75f—215
|Nick Voke
|72p-68f-76f—216
|Michael McGowan
|75f-64p-77f—216
|Corey Pereira
|67p-73f-78f—218
|LEADERBOARD
|SCORE
|THRU
|Mark Anderson
|-12
|9
|Tyler McCumber
|-11
|10
|Chris Baker
|-11
|9
|Rhein Gibson
|-10
|10
|Drew Weaver
|-9
|F
|Robby Shelton
|-9
|15
|Andrew Novak
|-9
|9
|Doug Ghim
|-8
|11
|Callum Tarren
|-8
|10
