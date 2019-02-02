Listen Live Sports

Web.com Country Club de Bogota Championship Scores

February 2, 2019 4:44 pm
 
Saturday
At f-Country Club de Bogota-Lagos
Yardage: 7,237; Par: 71
At p-Country Club de Bogota-Pacos
Yardage: 6,206; Par: 70
Bogota, Colombia
Purse: $700,000
Third Round
39 golfers did not finish the round
Drew Weaver 69f-69p-65f—203
Steve Marino 67p-71f-67f—205
Ben Polland 70p-69f-67f—206
Casey Wittenberg 75f-64p-67f—206
Max Greyserman 71f-67p-68f—206
Ryan Brehm 70f-68p-68f—206
Kevin Dougherty 68p-70f-69f—207
George Cunningham 67p-73f-68f—208
Benjamín Alvarado 70p-70f-68f—208
Maverick McNealy 71f-69p-68f—208
Steve Wheatcroft 68p-72f-68f—208
Chase Seiffert 73f-67p-68f—208
Thomas Bass 69p-70f-69f—208
David Skinns 65p-74f-69f—208
Davis Riley 67p-71f-70f—208
Derek Fathauer 72f-66p-70f—208
Cody Blick 67p-70f-71f—208
William Harrold 66p-74f-69f—209
Byron Meth 66f-73p-70f—209
Vincent Whaley 69p-70f-70f—209
Edward Loar 72f-66p-71f—209
Matthew NeSmith 72f-66p-71f—209
Jason Bohn 75f-65p-70f—210
Jamie Arnold 69p-70f-71f—210
Brad Fritsch 69p-70f-71f—210
Tag Ridings 72f-68p-71f—211
Jonathan Randolph 74f-65p-72f—211
Jimmy Beck 69p-68f-74f—211
Brian Richey 66f-74p-72f—212
Oscar Fraustro 65p-75f-72f—212
Brock Mackenzie 70f-70p-72f—212
Lanto Griffin 68p-72f-72f—212
Mark Blakefield 70p-68f-74f—212
Roberto Díaz 71f-66p-75f—212
Joseph Winslow 67p-73f-73f—213
Rick Lamb 71f-69p-74f—214
Chad Ramey 71f-69p-75f—215
Nick Voke 72p-68f-76f—216
Michael McGowan 75f-64p-77f—216
Corey Pereira 67p-73f-78f—218
LEADERBOARD
SCORE THRU
Mark Anderson -12 9
Tyler McCumber -11 10
Chris Baker -11 9
Rhein Gibson -10 10
Drew Weaver -9 F
Robby Shelton -9 15
Andrew Novak -9 9
Doug Ghim -8 11
Callum Tarren -8 10

