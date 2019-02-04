Web.com Tour Money Leaders

|Through Feb. 3
|
|Trn
|Money
|1. Mark Anderson
|2
|$130,469
|2. Rafael Campos
|3
|$116,618
|3. Zecheng Dou
|2
|$108,000
|4. Drew Weaver
|3
|$82,590
|5. Vincent Whaley
|3
|$70,005
|6. Tyler McCumber
|3
|$68,243
|7. Ben Kohles
|3
|$57,908
|8. Steve LeBrun
|3
|$52,800
|T9. John Oda
|3
|$48,425
|T9. Willy Wilcox
|2
|$48,425
|11. Scottie Scheffler
|3
|$45,650
|12. Doug Ghim
|2
|$42,430
|13. Paul Imondi
|3
|$42,288
|14. Ryan Yip
|3
|$33,500
|15. Brett Stegmaier
|3
|$33,000
|16. Andrew Novak
|3
|$31,774
|17. Steven Alker
|3
|$31,215
|18. Rhein Gibson
|3
|$27,890
|19. Derek Fathauer
|1
|$25,550
|20. Rob Oppenheim
|3
|$25,380
|21. Bo Hoag
|3
|$24,686
|22. Tim Wilkinson
|3
|$23,615
|23. Cameron Percy
|2
|$22,500
|24. Matthew NeSmith
|3
|$21,219
|25. Billy Kennerly
|2
|$20,790
|26. Zac Blair
|3
|$18,600
|26. Brad Hopfinger
|3
|$18,600
|28. Wade Binfield
|3
|$18,258
|29. Ben Taylor
|3
|$17,670
|30. Albin Choi
|3
|$16,890
|31. Matt Every
|1
|$16,800
|31. Andres Gallegos
|3
|$16,800
|33. Casey Wittenberg
|3
|$16,208
|34. Austin Smotherman
|3
|$16,200
|35. Carl Yuan
|3
|$15,569
|36. Maverick McNealy
|3
|$15,484
|37. Callum Tarren
|3
|$14,971
|38. Brett Coletta
|2
|$13,200
|38. Vince Covello
|3
|$13,200
|40. Kevin Dougherty
|2
|$12,863
|41. Joseph Bramlett
|3
|$12,740
|41. Sebastián Muñoz
|1
|$12,740
|41. Ben Polland
|2
|$12,740
|41. Andrew Svoboda
|3
|$12,740
|45. Lee Hodges
|3
|$10,884
|46. Charlie Saxon
|3
|$10,366
|47. Michael Gligic
|3
|$10,350
|48. Steve Wheatcroft
|3
|$9,953
|49. Byron Meth
|3
|$9,577
|50. Harry Higgs
|3
|$9,420
