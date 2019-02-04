Listen Live Sports

Web.com Tour Money Leaders

February 4, 2019 10:44 am
 
Through Feb. 3
Trn Money
1. Mark Anderson 2 $130,469
2. Rafael Campos 3 $116,618
3. Zecheng Dou 2 $108,000
4. Drew Weaver 3 $82,590
5. Vincent Whaley 3 $70,005
6. Tyler McCumber 3 $68,243
7. Ben Kohles 3 $57,908
8. Steve LeBrun 3 $52,800
T9. John Oda 3 $48,425
T9. Willy Wilcox 2 $48,425
11. Scottie Scheffler 3 $45,650
12. Doug Ghim 2 $42,430
13. Paul Imondi 3 $42,288
14. Ryan Yip 3 $33,500
15. Brett Stegmaier 3 $33,000
16. Andrew Novak 3 $31,774
17. Steven Alker 3 $31,215
18. Rhein Gibson 3 $27,890
19. Derek Fathauer 1 $25,550
20. Rob Oppenheim 3 $25,380
21. Bo Hoag 3 $24,686
22. Tim Wilkinson 3 $23,615
23. Cameron Percy 2 $22,500
24. Matthew NeSmith 3 $21,219
25. Billy Kennerly 2 $20,790
26. Zac Blair 3 $18,600
26. Brad Hopfinger 3 $18,600
28. Wade Binfield 3 $18,258
29. Ben Taylor 3 $17,670
30. Albin Choi 3 $16,890
31. Matt Every 1 $16,800
31. Andres Gallegos 3 $16,800
33. Casey Wittenberg 3 $16,208
34. Austin Smotherman 3 $16,200
35. Carl Yuan 3 $15,569
36. Maverick McNealy 3 $15,484
37. Callum Tarren 3 $14,971
38. Brett Coletta 2 $13,200
38. Vince Covello 3 $13,200
40. Kevin Dougherty 2 $12,863
41. Joseph Bramlett 3 $12,740
41. Sebastián Muñoz 1 $12,740
41. Ben Polland 2 $12,740
41. Andrew Svoboda 3 $12,740
45. Lee Hodges 3 $10,884
46. Charlie Saxon 3 $10,366
47. Michael Gligic 3 $10,350
48. Steve Wheatcroft 3 $9,953
49. Byron Meth 3 $9,577
50. Harry Higgs 3 $9,420

