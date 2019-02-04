Web.com Tour Money Leaders

Through Feb. 3 Trn Money 1. Mark Anderson 2 $130,469 2. Rafael Campos 3 $116,618 3. Zecheng Dou 2 $108,000 4. Drew Weaver 3 $82,590 5. Vincent Whaley 3 $70,005 6. Tyler McCumber 3 $68,243 7. Ben Kohles 3 $57,908 8. Steve LeBrun 3 $52,800 T9. John Oda 3 $48,425 T9. Willy Wilcox 2 $48,425 11. Scottie Scheffler 3 $45,650 12. Doug Ghim 2 $42,430 13. Paul Imondi 3 $42,288 14. Ryan Yip 3 $33,500 15. Brett Stegmaier 3 $33,000 16. Andrew Novak 3 $31,774 17. Steven Alker 3 $31,215 18. Rhein Gibson 3 $27,890 19. Derek Fathauer 1 $25,550 20. Rob Oppenheim 3 $25,380 21. Bo Hoag 3 $24,686 22. Tim Wilkinson 3 $23,615 23. Cameron Percy 2 $22,500 24. Matthew NeSmith 3 $21,219 25. Billy Kennerly 2 $20,790 26. Zac Blair 3 $18,600 26. Brad Hopfinger 3 $18,600 28. Wade Binfield 3 $18,258 29. Ben Taylor 3 $17,670 30. Albin Choi 3 $16,890 31. Matt Every 1 $16,800 31. Andres Gallegos 3 $16,800 33. Casey Wittenberg 3 $16,208 34. Austin Smotherman 3 $16,200 35. Carl Yuan 3 $15,569 36. Maverick McNealy 3 $15,484 37. Callum Tarren 3 $14,971 38. Brett Coletta 2 $13,200 38. Vince Covello 3 $13,200 40. Kevin Dougherty 2 $12,863 41. Joseph Bramlett 3 $12,740 41. Sebastián Muñoz 1 $12,740 41. Ben Polland 2 $12,740 41. Andrew Svoboda 3 $12,740 45. Lee Hodges 3 $10,884 46. Charlie Saxon 3 $10,366 47. Michael Gligic 3 $10,350 48. Steve Wheatcroft 3 $9,953 49. Byron Meth 3 $9,577 50. Harry Higgs 3 $9,420

