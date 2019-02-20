Weber State looks to sweep Sac State

Weber State (16-10, 10-5) vs. Sacramento State (11-12, 5-9)

The Hornets Nest, Sacramento, California; Thursday, 10:05 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Weber State goes for the season sweep over Sacramento State after winning the previous matchup in Ogden. The teams last faced each other on Feb. 2, when the Wildcats outshot Sacramento State from the field 46.6 percent to 45.8 percent and hit six more 3-pointers en route to a 75-65 victory.

LEADING THE WAY: Sacramento State’s Marcus Graves has averaged 16.2 points, 4.6 rebounds and 5.2 assists while Joshua Patton has put up 13.3 points and six rebounds. For the Wildcats, Jerrick Harding has averaged 22.3 points while Brekkott Chapman has put up 12.6 points and 9.1 rebounds.

JUMPING FOR JERRICK: Harding has connected on 36.6 percent of the 142 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 9 of 22 over his last three games. He’s also made 86.6 percent of his free throws this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Weber State is 0-7 when scoring fewer than 68 points and 16-3 when scoring at least 68.

UNBEATEN WHEN: Sacramento State is a sterling 8-0 when its defense holds opponents to a field goal percentage of 40 percent or less. The Hornets are 3-12 when they let opponents to shoot any better than that.

DID YOU KNOW: The Weber State offense has scored 81 points per game, the 30th-highest figure in Division I. Sacramento State has only averaged 70.9 points per game, which ranks 209th nationally.

