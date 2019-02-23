Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Webster, Young lift W. Illinois past Oral Roberts 75-66

February 23, 2019 10:54 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

MACOMB, Ill. (AP) — Kobe Webster had 13 points to lead five Western Illinois players in double figures as the Leathernecks defeated Oral Roberts 75-66 on Saturday night. Zion Young added 12 points for the Leathernecks. Jordan Hughes chipped in 10, Isaac Johnson scored 10 and C.J. Duff had 10.

Kaelen Malone had 17 points for the Golden Eagles (10-20, 6-9 Summit League). Kevin Obanor added 16 points and 10 rebounds. Emmanuel Nzekwesi had 15 points and 13 rebounds.

The Leathernecks evened the season series against the Golden Eagles with the win. Oral Roberts defeated Western Illinois 82-63 on Jan. 5. Western Illinois (9-18, 4-10), which snapped its five-game losing streak, faces Denver on the road on Thursday. Oral Roberts finishes out the regular season against Nebraska Omaha at home on Thursday.

___

        Insight by GitLab: Learn how agencies are implementing applications to work across hybrid cloud environments in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|4 Internal Audit 301: Audit Manager...
3|4 ServiceNow Federal Summit
3|4 Internal Audit 101: Introduction to...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Army recruits complete confidence course training

Today in History

1961: JFK establishes the Peace Corps

Get our daily newsletter.