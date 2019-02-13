Listen Live Sports

Wednesday’s College Baseball Scores

February 13, 2019 10:20 pm
 
SOUTH

Barton 6, Queens (N.C.) 4

Florida National at Florida Memorial, ppd.

Lenoir-Rhyne 12, Erskine 3

Ohio-Chillicothe at Ohio Christian, ccd.

Reinhardt at Talladega, ppd.

Rio Grande at Pikeville, ppd.

MIDWEST

Columbia (Mo.) 9, Northwestern (Iowa) 8

Doane 14, Benedictine (Kan.) 10

McPherson 9, Kansas Wesleyan 3

Missouri Valley 10, William Woods 4

SOUTHWEST

Rogers St. 6, Coll. of the Ozarks 1

