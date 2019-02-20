Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Wednesday’s College Baseball Scores

February 20, 2019 10:26 pm
 
SOUTH

Campbell 7, East Carolina 6

Florida St. at Jacksonville, ppd.

Middle Georgia at S.C. Beaufort, ppd.

Midway at Campbellsville, ccd.

N.C. Wesleyan at St. Andrews, ppd.

Pfeiffer at Piedmont International, 2, ccd.

Talladega at Point (Ga.), ppd.

MIDWEST

Graceland at Saint Mary (Kan.), 2, ppd.

SOUTHWEST

Lyon 6, Blue Mountain 3

Schreiner 12, Howard Payne 11

Texas A&M International 5, Houston-Victoria 3

