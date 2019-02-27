Wednesday’s College Baseball Scores

SOUTH

Ala.-Huntsville 9, Miles 2

Erskine 17, Anderson (S.C.) 14

Kent 11, The Citadel 2

Kentucky St. 11, Alice Lloyd 5

Point (Ga.) 17, Morehouse 3

MIDWEST

Alma 5, Lyndon St. 0

Huntington at Indiana Kokomo, ccd.

Indiana Kokomo 24, Ohio Christian 1

Indiana Southeast 5, Indiana Wesleyan 4

Lourdes 4, Grace (Ind.) 3

Mount Vernon Nazarene 13, Judson 8

Peru St. at Columbia (Mo.), 2, ccd.

SOUTHWEST

Southwestern (Kan.) at Science & Arts, 2, ccd.

