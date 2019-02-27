Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Wednesday’s College Baseball Scores

February 27, 2019 7:09 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
SOUTH

Ala.-Huntsville 9, Miles 2

Erskine 17, Anderson (S.C.) 14

Kent 11, The Citadel 2

Kentucky St. 11, Alice Lloyd 5

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts explore IT modernization successes in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Point (Ga.) 17, Morehouse 3

MIDWEST

Alma 5, Lyndon St. 0

Huntington at Indiana Kokomo, ccd.

Indiana Kokomo 24, Ohio Christian 1

Indiana Southeast 5, Indiana Wesleyan 4

Lourdes 4, Grace (Ind.) 3

Mount Vernon Nazarene 13, Judson 8

Peru St. at Columbia (Mo.), 2, ccd.

SOUTHWEST

Southwestern (Kan.) at Science & Arts, 2, ccd.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|6 DC Blockchain Summit 2019
3|6 Joint Civil & DoD CBRN Symposium
3|7 Information Technology General Controls
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Navy band members greet crowd at Mardi Gras Parade

Today in History

1974: President Nixon sings with Pearl Bailey

Get our daily newsletter.