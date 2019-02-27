Wednesday’s College Baseball Scores

Ala.-Huntsville 9, Miles 2
Erskine 17, Anderson (S.C.) 14
Kent 11, The Citadel 2
Kentucky St. 11, Alice Lloyd 5
Point (Ga.) 17, Morehouse 3
Alma 5, Lyndon St. 0
Huntington at Indiana Kokomo, ccd.
Indiana Kokomo 24, Ohio Christian 1
Indiana Southeast 5, Indiana Wesleyan 4
Lourdes 4, Grace (Ind.) 3
Mount Vernon Nazarene 13, Judson 8
Peru St. at Columbia (Mo.), 2, ccd.
Southwestern (Kan.) at Science & Arts, 2, ccd.
