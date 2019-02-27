Wednesday’s Major League Linescore

Baltimore 020 230 000—7 11 2 Boston (ss) 100 300 002—6 12 0

Ynoa, Phillips (3), Schultz (4), Fry (5), Kline (6), Scott (7), Tate (8), and Perez, Brockmeyer; Rodriguez, Workman (3), Thornburg (4), Brewer (5), Hernandez (6), Walden (8), and Leon, Hernandez. W_Schultz 1-0. L_Brewer 0-1. HRs_Sisco (2); Bradley Jr., Chavis.

___

Houston 000 200 402—8 12 1 Washington 140 351 00x—14 13 1

McHugh, Devenski (2), Bostick (2), Abreu (4), Garza (4), Hernandez (5), Hartman (5), Javier (7), and Chirinos, Stubbs; Hellickson, Ross (3), Williams (4), Solis (6), Adams (7), Cordero (7), Barrett (9), and Gomes, Read. W_Hellickson 1-0. L_McHugh 0-1. HRs_Taylor, Snyder.

___

Advertisement

Toronto 001 010 000—2 8 0 Pittsburgh 100 000 000—1 6 0

Shoemaker, Gaviglio (3), Pannone (5), Diaz (6), Copping (7), Luciano (8), Jackson (9), and Maile, Cantwell; Holmes, Escobar (2), Liriano (4), Crick (5), Neverauskas (6), Slegers (7), Burdi (9), and Stallings, Pabst. W_Gaviglio 1-0. L_Crick 0-1. HRs_Martin.

___

Atlanta 000 000 040—4 4 1 St. Louis 000 000 000—0 4 1

Wright, Jackson (3), Allard (4), Clouse (6), Davidson (7), Muller (8), Wentz (9), and Lopez, Martinez; Hudson, Gomber (3), Cecil (5), Brebbia (6), Webb (7), Elledge (8), Gallegos (9), and Hudson, Knizner. W_Davidson 1-0. L_Elledge 0-1.

___

Boston (ss) 101 100 100—4 12 1 Tampa Bay 021 100 01x—5 6 0

Shawaryn, Kelley (2), Ramirez (3), Lakins (5), Taylor (7), Ellington (8), and Vazquez, Centeno; Pinto, Cloyd (2), Franco (4), Milner (5), Stanek (6), Faria (7), Gardeck (9), and Zunino, James. W_Faria 1-0. L_Ellington 0-1. HRs_Renda, Devers; Lowe, Robertson.

___

Miami 010 113 000—6 8 0 New York Mets 150 100 07x—14 10 4

Chen, Conley (2), Lopez (3), Eveld (5), Yamamoto (6), Keller (8), Meyer (8), and Holaday, Chavez; Matz, Lockett (3), Sewald (5), Kay (6), Caminero (7), O’Rourke (8), Peterson (9), and Nido, Mazeika. W_Matz 1-0. L_Chen 0-1. HRs_Brinson (2), Diaz; Davis, Espinosa.

___

Cleveland (ss) 001 000 311—6 9 0 Milwaukee 001 000 000—1 2 0

Bieber, Wilson (3), Wittgren (4), Wojciechowski (5), Orlan (7), Paulson (8), and Perez, Chu; Chacin, Tomlin (2), Guerra (4), Jackson (6), Supak (7), Wilkerson (8), and Nottingham, Gosewisch. W_Wojciechowski 1-0. L_Supak 0-1. HRs_Chu (2), Mathias (2), Bauers; Ray.

___

Chicago Cubs 420 020 001—9 10 1 Texas 001 020 002—5 9 1

Hamels, Mills (3), Barnette (5), Maples (6), Mekkes (7), De La Cruz (8), Kellogg (9), and Contreras, Higgins; Volquez, Chavez (2), Martin (4), Leclerc (5), McAllister (6), Gomez (7), Martin (8), Guerrieri (9), and Sanchez, Trevino. W_Hamels 1-0. L_Volquez 0-1. HRs_Contreras, Zagunis; Davidson, Guzman.

___

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.