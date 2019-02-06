Wednesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Atholton 61, Howard 55
Baltimore Chesapeake 46, Lansdowne 31
Bishop Walsh 48, St. Maria Goretti 40
Boys Latin 79, Archbishop Spalding 44
Clarksburg 50, Urbana 41
Delmarva Christian, Del. 85, Salisbury 72
Dulaney 88, Pikesville 53
Episcopal, Va. 71, Landon 55
Friends 68, Chapelgate 58
Georgetown Day School, D.C. 64, Heights 63
Good Counsel 74, St. Mary’s Ryken 64
Great Mills 53, Calvert 44
HOPE for Hyndman, Pa. 45, Mountain Ridge 36
Havre de Grace 67, Bohemia Manor 43
Hereford 53, Milford Mill 52
Huntingtown 58, Chopticon 45
Lackey 60, Northern – Cal 36
Maret, D.C. 59, Saint James 41
Middletown 67, Walkersville 55
National Christian Academy 75, Takoma Academy 64
New Town 72, Coppin Academy 55
North Point 54, Thomas Stone 53
Overlea def. Eastern Tech, forfeit
Patapsco 59, Carver Arts & Tech 48
Perry Hall 54, Catonsville 49
Randallstown 64, Towson 49
River Hill 57, Hammond 33
Salisbury Christian School 44, Worcester Prep School 35
Severn 63, Archbishop Curley 60
St. Charles 74, McDonough 48
St. Frances 65, Calvert Hall College 43
Tri-State Christian 72, MOT Charter, Del. 67
Westlake 77, La Plata 38
Wilde Lake 62, Patterson 55
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Baltimore Chesapeake 72, Lansdowne 44
Bel Air 52, Elkton 36
Carver Arts & Tech 37, Patapsco 31
Clarksburg 52, Urbana 42
Delmarva Christian, Del. 38, Salisbury 13
Eastern Tech 48, Overlea 40
Franklin 47, Kenwood 11
Great Mills 53, Calvert 46
Gunston Day 39, Holly Grove 11
Harford Tech 45, Joppatowne 44
Hereford 60, Milford Mill 28
Howard 64, Reservoir 50
Institute of Notre Dame 60, Archbishop Spalding 55
McDonogh School 77, Pallotti 47
Mt. Carmel 54, Indian Creek 41
Mt. De Sales Academy 56, Gerstell Academy 14
North Point 54, Thomas Stone 22
Pasadena Chesapeake 42, Severn 34
Pikesville 79, Dulaney 50
Queen Annes County 48, Annapolis Area Christian 46
Roland Park Country 64, St. John’s Catholic Prep 48
Sparrows Point 49, Dundalk 23
St. Charles 73, McDonogh School 21
St. Frances 69, John Carroll 27
St. Thomas More Academy, Del. 48, St. Peter and Paul 7
Towson 48, Randallstown 33
Western STES 74, Woodlawn 20
Westlake 45, La Plata 37
Worcester Prep School 70, Salisbury Christian School 49
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Huntingtown vs. Chopticon, ppd.
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
