Wednesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Atholton 61, Howard 55

Baltimore Chesapeake 46, Lansdowne 31

Bishop Walsh 48, St. Maria Goretti 40

Advertisement

Boys Latin 79, Archbishop Spalding 44

Clarksburg 50, Urbana 41

Delmarva Christian, Del. 85, Salisbury 72

Dulaney 88, Pikesville 53

Episcopal, Va. 71, Landon 55

Friends 68, Chapelgate 58

Georgetown Day School, D.C. 64, Heights 63

Good Counsel 74, St. Mary’s Ryken 64

Great Mills 53, Calvert 44

HOPE for Hyndman, Pa. 45, Mountain Ridge 36

Havre de Grace 67, Bohemia Manor 43

Hereford 53, Milford Mill 52

Huntingtown 58, Chopticon 45

Lackey 60, Northern – Cal 36

Maret, D.C. 59, Saint James 41

Middletown 67, Walkersville 55

National Christian Academy 75, Takoma Academy 64

New Town 72, Coppin Academy 55

North Point 54, Thomas Stone 53

Overlea def. Eastern Tech, forfeit

Patapsco 59, Carver Arts & Tech 48

Perry Hall 54, Catonsville 49

Randallstown 64, Towson 49

River Hill 57, Hammond 33

Salisbury Christian School 44, Worcester Prep School 35

Severn 63, Archbishop Curley 60

St. Charles 74, McDonough 48

St. Frances 65, Calvert Hall College 43

Tri-State Christian 72, MOT Charter, Del. 67

Westlake 77, La Plata 38

Wilde Lake 62, Patterson 55

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Baltimore Chesapeake 72, Lansdowne 44

Bel Air 52, Elkton 36

Carver Arts & Tech 37, Patapsco 31

Clarksburg 52, Urbana 42

Delmarva Christian, Del. 38, Salisbury 13

Eastern Tech 48, Overlea 40

Franklin 47, Kenwood 11

Great Mills 53, Calvert 46

Gunston Day 39, Holly Grove 11

Harford Tech 45, Joppatowne 44

Hereford 60, Milford Mill 28

Howard 64, Reservoir 50

Institute of Notre Dame 60, Archbishop Spalding 55

McDonogh School 77, Pallotti 47

Mt. Carmel 54, Indian Creek 41

Mt. De Sales Academy 56, Gerstell Academy 14

North Point 54, Thomas Stone 22

Pasadena Chesapeake 42, Severn 34

Pikesville 79, Dulaney 50

Queen Annes County 48, Annapolis Area Christian 46

Roland Park Country 64, St. John’s Catholic Prep 48

Sparrows Point 49, Dundalk 23

St. Charles 73, McDonogh School 21

St. Frances 69, John Carroll 27

St. Thomas More Academy, Del. 48, St. Peter and Paul 7

Towson 48, Randallstown 33

Western STES 74, Woodlawn 20

Westlake 45, La Plata 37

Worcester Prep School 70, Salisbury Christian School 49

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Huntingtown vs. Chopticon, ppd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.