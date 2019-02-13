Wednesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Aberdeen 56, Carver Vo- Tech 48
Archbishop Curley 74, Friends 44
Baltimore Douglass 61, Crossland 60
Bel Air 63, North Harford 45
Boys Latin 73, Annapolis Area Christian 64
Christiana, Del. 79, Tri-State Christian 45
Delmar, Del. 52, Worcester Prep School 31
DuVal 57, Laurel 53
Dulaney 79, Woodlawn 61
Dundalk 55, Perry Hall 53
Eastern Tech def. Sparrows Point, forfeit
Georgetown Prep 54, Landon 51
Great Mills 62, Huntingtown 61
Hereford 65, Western STES 62
Indian Creek 58, Severn 57
Joppatowne 62, Patterson Mill 59
Loch Raven 57, Baltimore Chesapeake 56
Milford Mill 52, Catonsville 50
New Town 74, Lansdowne 61
North East 65, Bohemia Manor 45
Oakdale 66, Urbana 59
Old Mill 64, Baltimore Chesapeake 52
Parkville 59, Franklin 57
Patuxent 62, Chopticon 58
Pikesville 67, Overlea 58
Randallstown 69, Owings Mills 63
Reservoir 56, Centennial 54
Rock Creek Christian Academy 68, National Collegiate, D.C. 51
St. Charles 61, Lackey 57
St. Frances 74, Glenelg CS 41
St. John’s Catholic Prep 67, Saint Paul’s Boys 62
St. Maria Goretti 80, Takoma Academy 65
St. Thomas More Academy, Del. 51, Salisbury Christian School 48
Thomas Johnson 82, Winters Mill 42
Towson 65, Carver Arts & Tech 40
Tuscarora 69, Walkersville 58
Washington, W.Va. 62, Brunswick 47
Westlake 68, McDonough 53
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Allegany vs. Hampshire, W.Va., ppd.
Liberty vs. Manchester Valley, ppd. to Feb 15th.
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Baltimore Chesapeake 43, Loch Raven 32
Baltimore Douglass 66, Crossland 10
Bishop O’Connell, Va. 53, St. Mary’s Ryken 49
C. Milton Wright 38, Bel Air 32
Calvert 55, Northern – Cal 47
Catonsville 57, Milford Mill 28
Century 58, Fallston 56
Charles E Smith Jewish Day School 57, Washington Christian Academy 46
Chopticon 57, Patuxent 23
Dulaney 68, Woodlawn 31
Franklin 45, Parkville 41
Frederick 66, South Carroll 19
Great Mills 59, Huntingtown 49
Hereford 63, Western STES 47
Kenwood 49, Patapsco 31
La Plata 55, Thomas Stone 49
Liberty 53, Manchester Valley 41
Marriotts Ridge 48, Hammond 45
Maryland School for the Deaf 65, Mt. Airy Christian 54
North East 46, Bohemia Manor 38
Overlea 91, Pikesville 11
Patterson Mill 59, North Harrison, Mo. 44
Perry Hall 60, Dundalk 19
Randallstown 43, Owings Mills 5
Riverdale Baptist 68, National Christian Academy 64
Sparrows Point 54, Eastern Tech 44
St. Charles 65, Lackey 29
St. Thomas More Academy, Del. 59, Salisbury Christian School 25
Takoma Academy 69, Calverton 33
Towson 62, Carver Arts & Tech 17
Urbana 58, Oakdale 43
Walkersville 39, Tuscarora 35
Western 75, Lake Clifton 20
Worcester Prep School 51, St. Peter and Paul 8
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Fort Hill vs. Mountain Ridge, ppd.
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.