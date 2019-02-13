Listen Live Sports

Sports News
 
Wednesday’s Scores

February 13, 2019 11:54 pm
 
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Aberdeen 56, Carver Vo- Tech 48

Archbishop Curley 74, Friends 44

Baltimore Douglass 61, Crossland 60

Bel Air 63, North Harford 45

Boys Latin 73, Annapolis Area Christian 64

Christiana, Del. 79, Tri-State Christian 45

Delmar, Del. 52, Worcester Prep School 31

DuVal 57, Laurel 53

Dulaney 79, Woodlawn 61

Dundalk 55, Perry Hall 53

Eastern Tech def. Sparrows Point, forfeit

Georgetown Prep 54, Landon 51

Great Mills 62, Huntingtown 61

Hereford 65, Western STES 62

Indian Creek 58, Severn 57

Joppatowne 62, Patterson Mill 59

Loch Raven 57, Baltimore Chesapeake 56

Milford Mill 52, Catonsville 50

New Town 74, Lansdowne 61

North East 65, Bohemia Manor 45

Oakdale 66, Urbana 59

Old Mill 64, Baltimore Chesapeake 52

Parkville 59, Franklin 57

Patuxent 62, Chopticon 58

Pikesville 67, Overlea 58

Randallstown 69, Owings Mills 63

Reservoir 56, Centennial 54

Rock Creek Christian Academy 68, National Collegiate, D.C. 51

St. Charles 61, Lackey 57

St. Frances 74, Glenelg CS 41

St. John’s Catholic Prep 67, Saint Paul’s Boys 62

St. Maria Goretti 80, Takoma Academy 65

St. Thomas More Academy, Del. 51, Salisbury Christian School 48

Thomas Johnson 82, Winters Mill 42

Towson 65, Carver Arts & Tech 40

Tuscarora 69, Walkersville 58

Washington, W.Va. 62, Brunswick 47

Westlake 68, McDonough 53

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Allegany vs. Hampshire, W.Va., ppd.

Liberty vs. Manchester Valley, ppd. to Feb 15th.

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Baltimore Chesapeake 43, Loch Raven 32

Baltimore Douglass 66, Crossland 10

Bishop O’Connell, Va. 53, St. Mary’s Ryken 49

C. Milton Wright 38, Bel Air 32

Calvert 55, Northern – Cal 47

Catonsville 57, Milford Mill 28

Century 58, Fallston 56

Charles E Smith Jewish Day School 57, Washington Christian Academy 46

Chopticon 57, Patuxent 23

Dulaney 68, Woodlawn 31

Franklin 45, Parkville 41

Frederick 66, South Carroll 19

Great Mills 59, Huntingtown 49

Hereford 63, Western STES 47

Kenwood 49, Patapsco 31

La Plata 55, Thomas Stone 49

Liberty 53, Manchester Valley 41

Marriotts Ridge 48, Hammond 45

Maryland School for the Deaf 65, Mt. Airy Christian 54

North East 46, Bohemia Manor 38

Overlea 91, Pikesville 11

Patterson Mill 59, North Harrison, Mo. 44

Perry Hall 60, Dundalk 19

Randallstown 43, Owings Mills 5

Riverdale Baptist 68, National Christian Academy 64

Sparrows Point 54, Eastern Tech 44

St. Charles 65, Lackey 29

St. Thomas More Academy, Del. 59, Salisbury Christian School 25

Takoma Academy 69, Calverton 33

Towson 62, Carver Arts & Tech 17

Urbana 58, Oakdale 43

Walkersville 39, Tuscarora 35

Western 75, Lake Clifton 20

Worcester Prep School 51, St. Peter and Paul 8

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Fort Hill vs. Mountain Ridge, ppd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

