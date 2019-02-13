Wednesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Blue Ridge 50, Miller School 38
Briar Woods 61, Rock Ridge 54
Carver Academy 71, King & Queen 53
Central Wise 61, Union 52
Christ Chapel Academy 64, Seton School 54
Colonial Beach 77, Rappahannock 61
Covington 71, Bath County 58
Dan River 74, Appomattox 68
Episcopal 87, St. Albans, D.C. 71
Floyd County 59, Glenvar 42
Fluvanna 46, Monticello 42
Freedom (South Riding) 72, Potomac Falls 55
Gar-Field 53, Potomac 49
Gate City 96, John Battle 69
George Marshall 62, Edison 58
Honaker 68, Twin Valley 48
James Wood 52, Millbrook 42, OT
Johnson Central, Ky. 58, Mountain Mission 51
Lake Braddock 93, W.T. Woodson 75
Lebanon 58, Marion 46
Loudoun County 68, Loudoun Valley 58
Lynnhaven 64, SPIRIT Home School 52
Manchester 67, Huguenot 51
Monacan 66, Clover Hill 63
Parry McCluer 48, Eastern Montgomery 24
Patriot 68, Osbourn Park 52
Radford 64, Carroll County 35
Richlands 79, Tazewell 58
Riverside 76, Woodgrove 51
Sherando 52, Fauquier 48
Skyline 65, Warren County 44
South County 52, Fairfax 47
South Lakes 69, Herndon 53
Spotswood 64, Broadway 42
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Bishop O’Connell 53, St. Mary’s Ryken, Md. 49
Blessed Sacrament-Huguenot 37, Kenston Forest 22
Carroll County 72, Giles 38
Chilhowie 60, Holston 53, OT
Colgan 40, Forest Park 31
Cosby 70, Thomas Dale 33
East Rockingham 49, Stuarts Draft 29
Edison 86, Falls Church 55
Floyd County 63, Alleghany 50
Foxcroft 21, Wakefield School 18
Freedom (South Riding) 59, Briar Woods 46
Galax 57, Rural Retreat 35
George Wythe-Wytheville 61, Auburn 32
James Wood 59, Kettle Run 25
King William 41, West Point 32
Loudoun Valley 51, Heritage (Leesburg) 18
Manchester 79, Huguenot 25
McLean 84, Herndon 51
Narrows 57, Covington 45
Page County 49, Riverheads 43
Parry McCluer 80, Eastern Montgomery 8
Patrick Henry-Glade Spring 55, Northwood 14
Randolph-Macon 29, Chelsea Academy 22
Sherando 51, Fauquier 41
Skyline 69, Warren County 31
South Lakes 51, Langley 37
Spotswood 75, Rockbridge County 42
Stonewall Jackson-Manassas 77, Patriot 69
Strasburg 45, Madison County 31
TJ-Alexandria 43, George Marshall 40
Thomas Walker 55, Twin Springs 38
Tuscarora 57, Potomac Falls 43
W.T. Woodson 44, Lake Braddock 37
Washington & Lee 67, Rappahannock 56
West Springfield 58, South County 50
Woodbridge 70, Potomac 41
Woodgrove 47, Riverside 41
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
