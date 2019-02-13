Listen Live Sports

Wednesday’s Scores

February 13, 2019 10:58 pm
 
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Blue Ridge 50, Miller School 38

Briar Woods 61, Rock Ridge 54

Carver Academy 71, King & Queen 53

Central Wise 61, Union 52

Christ Chapel Academy 64, Seton School 54

Colonial Beach 77, Rappahannock 61

Covington 71, Bath County 58

Dan River 74, Appomattox 68

Episcopal 87, St. Albans, D.C. 71

Floyd County 59, Glenvar 42

Fluvanna 46, Monticello 42

Freedom (South Riding) 72, Potomac Falls 55

Gar-Field 53, Potomac 49

Gate City 96, John Battle 69

George Marshall 62, Edison 58

Honaker 68, Twin Valley 48

James Wood 52, Millbrook 42, OT

Johnson Central, Ky. 58, Mountain Mission 51

Lake Braddock 93, W.T. Woodson 75

Lebanon 58, Marion 46

Loudoun County 68, Loudoun Valley 58

Lynnhaven 64, SPIRIT Home School 52

Manchester 67, Huguenot 51

Monacan 66, Clover Hill 63

Parry McCluer 48, Eastern Montgomery 24

Patriot 68, Osbourn Park 52

Radford 64, Carroll County 35

Richlands 79, Tazewell 58

Riverside 76, Woodgrove 51

Sherando 52, Fauquier 48

Skyline 65, Warren County 44

South County 52, Fairfax 47

South Lakes 69, Herndon 53

Spotswood 64, Broadway 42

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bishop O’Connell 53, St. Mary’s Ryken, Md. 49

Blessed Sacrament-Huguenot 37, Kenston Forest 22

Carroll County 72, Giles 38

Chilhowie 60, Holston 53, OT

Colgan 40, Forest Park 31

Cosby 70, Thomas Dale 33

East Rockingham 49, Stuarts Draft 29

Edison 86, Falls Church 55

Floyd County 63, Alleghany 50

Foxcroft 21, Wakefield School 18

Freedom (South Riding) 59, Briar Woods 46

Galax 57, Rural Retreat 35

George Wythe-Wytheville 61, Auburn 32

James Wood 59, Kettle Run 25

King William 41, West Point 32

Loudoun Valley 51, Heritage (Leesburg) 18

Manchester 79, Huguenot 25

McLean 84, Herndon 51

Narrows 57, Covington 45

Page County 49, Riverheads 43

Parry McCluer 80, Eastern Montgomery 8

Patrick Henry-Glade Spring 55, Northwood 14

Randolph-Macon 29, Chelsea Academy 22

Sherando 51, Fauquier 41

Skyline 69, Warren County 31

South Lakes 51, Langley 37

Spotswood 75, Rockbridge County 42

Stonewall Jackson-Manassas 77, Patriot 69

Strasburg 45, Madison County 31

TJ-Alexandria 43, George Marshall 40

Thomas Walker 55, Twin Springs 38

Tuscarora 57, Potomac Falls 43

W.T. Woodson 44, Lake Braddock 37

Washington & Lee 67, Rappahannock 56

West Springfield 58, South County 50

Woodbridge 70, Potomac 41

Woodgrove 47, Riverside 41

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

