Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Wednesday’s Scores

February 20, 2019 10:59 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Mt. St. Joseph’s 73, John Carroll 53

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

South River vs. Northeast – AA, ppd. to Feb 21st.

        Insight by GitLab: Learn how agencies are implementing applications to work across hybrid cloud environments in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

New Hope Academy 65, Rock Creek Christian Academy 29

St. Andrew’s 34, National Cathedral, D.C. 30

St. Stephens-St. Agnes, Va. 50, Holton Arms 44

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Northeast – AA vs. South River, ppd. to Feb 21st.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|28 ...
2|28 IC IT Day
2|28 AFCEA NOVA IC IT DAY "Achieving...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

National Guard trains recruits on proper flag-folding

Today in History

1998: Air Force flies first certified unmanned aerial vehicle

Get our daily newsletter.