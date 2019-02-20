Wednesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Mt. St. Joseph’s 73, John Carroll 53
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
South River vs. Northeast – AA, ppd. to Feb 21st.
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
New Hope Academy 65, Rock Creek Christian Academy 29
St. Andrew’s 34, National Cathedral, D.C. 30
St. Stephens-St. Agnes, Va. 50, Holton Arms 44
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Northeast – AA vs. South River, ppd. to Feb 21st.
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
