Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Wednesday’s Scores

February 27, 2019 9:57 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

VISAA=

DIVISION I=

Quarterfinal=

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts explore IT modernization successes in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Bishop O’Connell 91, Trinity Episcopal 71

Episcopal 85, Flint Hill 83

Paul VI 69, St. Annes-Belfield 49

St. Stephens-St. Agnes 79, Cape Henry Collegiate 45

DIVISION II=

Quarterfinal=

Blue Ridge 75, Norfolk Christian 48

Middleburg Academy 53, Steward School 45

Miller School 67, Highland-Warrenton 56

Va. Episcopal 40, Hargrave Military 39

DIVISION III=

Quarterfinal=

Christ Chapel Academy 75, Wakefield School 63

Eastern Mennonite 61, Portsmouth Christian 52

Life Christian 84, Roanoke Catholic 35

Walsingham Academy 74, Carlisle 38

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

VISAA=

DIVISION I=

Quarterfinal=

Bishop Ireton 64, Trinity Episcopal 49

Bishop O’Connell 49, Flint Hill 37

Paul VI 71, Collegiate-Richmond 43

St. Annes-Belfield 64, Episcopal 42

DIVISION II=

Quarterfinal=

Highland-Warrenton 40, Isle of Wight Academy 9

Miller School 75, Norfolk Collegiate 41

Nansemond-Suffolk 54, Seton School 50

Steward School 43, Atlantic Shores Christian 41

DIVISION III=

Quarterfinal=

Brunswick Academy 59, Stuart Hall 54

Carlisle 54, Banner Christian 43

Richmond Christian 53, New Covenant 37

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|6 DC Blockchain Summit 2019
3|6 Joint Civil & DoD CBRN Symposium
3|7 Information Technology General Controls
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailors combat a simulated fire aboard ship

Today in History

1974: President Nixon sings with Pearl Bailey

Get our daily newsletter.