Wednesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
VISAA=
DIVISION I=
Quarterfinal=
Bishop O’Connell 91, Trinity Episcopal 71
Episcopal 85, Flint Hill 83
Paul VI 69, St. Annes-Belfield 49
St. Stephens-St. Agnes 79, Cape Henry Collegiate 45
DIVISION II=
Quarterfinal=
Blue Ridge 75, Norfolk Christian 48
Middleburg Academy 53, Steward School 45
Miller School 67, Highland-Warrenton 56
Va. Episcopal 40, Hargrave Military 39
DIVISION III=
Quarterfinal=
Christ Chapel Academy 75, Wakefield School 63
Eastern Mennonite 61, Portsmouth Christian 52
Life Christian 84, Roanoke Catholic 35
Walsingham Academy 74, Carlisle 38
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
VISAA=
DIVISION I=
Quarterfinal=
Bishop Ireton 64, Trinity Episcopal 49
Bishop O’Connell 49, Flint Hill 37
Paul VI 71, Collegiate-Richmond 43
St. Annes-Belfield 64, Episcopal 42
DIVISION II=
Quarterfinal=
Highland-Warrenton 40, Isle of Wight Academy 9
Miller School 75, Norfolk Collegiate 41
Nansemond-Suffolk 54, Seton School 50
Steward School 43, Atlantic Shores Christian 41
DIVISION III=
Quarterfinal=
Brunswick Academy 59, Stuart Hall 54
Carlisle 54, Banner Christian 43
Richmond Christian 53, New Covenant 37
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
