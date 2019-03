Wednesday’s Sports Transactions

By The Associated Press

BASEBALL Frontier League

EVANSVILLE OTTERS — Signed LHP Will Myers.

FLORENCE FREEDOM — Signed RHP Austin Marchant.

GATEWAY GRIZZLIES — Sold the contract of RHP Alec Kisena to New York (NL).

RIVER CITY RASCALS — Signed RHP Travis McQueen.

Advertisement

WASHINGTON WILD THINGS — Signed OF J.J. Fernandez.

BASKETBALL National Basketball Association

ATLANTA HAWKS — Signed G Jaylen Adams to a multiyear contract and G Jordan Sibert to a 10-day contract.

MIAMI HEAT — Signed F Emanuel Terry to a 10-day contract.

OKLAHOMA CITY THUNDER — Signed F Markieff Morris.

SACRAMENTO KINGS — Assigned F Caleb Swanigan to Stockton (NBAGL).

TORONTO RAPTORS — Signed Guard Jodie Meeks to a 10-day contract.

NBA G League

WESTCHESTER KNICKS — Acquired G Nate Hickman from the available player pool.

Women’s NBA

LOS ANGELES SPARKS — Signed G Alina Iagupova.

FOOTBALL National Football League

CAROLINA PANTHERS — Running backs coach Jim Skipper announced his retirement. Named Jake Peetz running backs coach.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Signed WR Jaelen Strong.

GOLF

PGA OF AMERICA — Named Steve Stricker 2020 U.S. Ryder Cup team captain.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

NHL — Suspended Philadelphia D Radko Gudas two games for high-sticking. Fined Philadelphia D Robert Hagg $3,091.40 for interference.

ARIZONA COYOTES — Assigned F Michael Bunting to Tucson (AHL). Signed D Jordan Oesterle to a two-year contract extension through the 2020-21 season.

DALLAS STARS — Signed D Joel Hanley to a two-year, two-way contract extension.

NEW YORK RANGERS — Recalled G Chris Nell from Greenville (ECHL) to Hartford (AHL).

PHILADELPHIA FLYERS — Placed G Mike McKenna on waivers.

PITTSBURGH PENGUINS — Assigned D Jeff Taylor from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (AHL) to Wheeling (ECHL).

SAN JOSE SHARKS — Claimed F Michael Haley off waivers from Florida.

TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Assigned F Otto Somppi from Syracuse (AHL) to Orlando (ECHL).

WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Placed F Devante Smith-Pelly on waivers.

American Hockey League

BINGHAMTON DEVILS — Assigned G Evan Cormier to Adirondack (ECHL).

HARTFORD WOLF PACK — Signed F Zac Lynch to a professional tryout agreement. Assigned F Jason Salvaggio to Wichita (ECHL).

LAVAL ROCKET — Returned F Marco Roy to Fort Wayne (ECHL).

MILWAUKEE ADMIRALS — Signed F Hugo Roy and G Adam Carlson to professional tryouts.

TORONTO MARLIES — Recalled Fs Zach O’Brien and Hudson Elynuik from Newfoundland (ECHL).

ECHL

FORT WAYNE KOMETS — Released D Oskari Halme and F Ran Siiro. Signed F Kyle Hope.

GREENVILLE SWAMP RABBITS — Traded D Sean Flanagan to Fort Wayne.

KANSAS CITY MAVERICKS — Loaned G Ben Halford to San Antonio (AHL).

SOUTH CAROLINA STINGRAYS — Released G Rob Madore as emergency backup.

TULSA OILERS — Added G Mike Wallingford as emergency backup.

WHEELING NAILERS — Traded LW/D Alex Rauter to Manchester to complete an earlier trade.

WICHITA THUNDER — Traded F Taylor Cammarata to Maine.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

PORTLAND TIMBERS — Acquired D Jorge Moreira on loan from River Plate (Superliga-Argentina).

National Women’s Soccer League

SKY BLUE — Re-signed F Jen Hoy.

United Soccer League

NEW YORK RED BULLS II — Acquired D Edgardo Rito on loan from Fundacion Yaracuyanos (Primera Division-Venezuela).

NORTH TEXAS — Signed M David Rodriguez to a three-year contract.

COLLEGE

AUBURN — Named Wesley McGriff assistant football coach.

GEORGIA — Signed athletic director Greg McGarity to a one-year contract extension through June 2020

MISSISSIPPI — Named Tyrone Nix linebackers coach.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.