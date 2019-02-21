Wednesday’s Sports Transactions

LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Agreed to terms with LHP Dan Jennings on a minor league contract.
SEATTLE MARINERS — Named Jessica Reid-Bateman director of security.
PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Agreed to terms with 3B Trevor Plouffe on a minor league contract.
SAN DIEGO PADRES — Signed SS/3B Manny Machado to a 10-year contract. Transferred RHP Dinelson Lamet to the 60-day IL.
FLORENCE FREEDOM — Signed OF Isaac Benard.
JOLIET SLAMMERS — Signed C Trey Fulton to a contract extension.
RIVER CITY RASCALS — Signed OF Nolan Meadows.
|BASKETBALL
|National Basketball Association
NEW YORK KNICKS — Signed G John Jenkins.
AGUA CALIENTE CLIPPERS — Acquired the rights to Fs Beau Beech and Winston Shepard from Santa Cruz for the rights to G Andre Dawkins and a 2019 second round draft pick.
CAPITAL CITY GO-GO — Acquired F Dikembe Dixson and a 2019 third-round draft pick from Windy City for G Tiwian Kendley and a 2019 fourth-round draft pick.
COLLEGE PARK SKYHAWKS — Announced their nickname.
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
BUFFALO BILLS — Re-signed LB Dean Lacey.
CAROLINA PANTHERS — Signed S Damian Parms to a one-year contract.
CHICAGO BEARS — Released TE Dion Sims.
CINCINNATI BENGALS — Named Lou Anarumo defensive coordinator.
MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Named Christian Jones and AC Patterson offensive quality control coaches.
NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Released S Kurt Coleman.
EDMONTON ESKIMOS — Signed LB D.J. Calhoun.
SASKATCHEWAN ROUGHRIDERS — Signed RB Kienan Lafrance.
WASHINGTON — Named Pep Hamilton coach and general manager.
|HOCKEY
|National Hockey League
ANAHEIM DUCKS — Assigned RW Patrick Eaves to San Diego (AHL).
DALLAS STARS — Reassigned G Landon Bow to Texas (AHL). Activated G Ben Bishop from injured reserve.
LOS ANGELES KINGS — Recalled F Jonny Brodzinski from Ontario (AHL).
NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Recalled F Tyler Gaudet from Milwaukee (AHL). Placed F Craig Smith on injured reserve.
NEW YORK RANGERS — Recalled C-LW Lias Andersson from Hartford (AHL).
WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Acquired F Carl Hagelin from Los Angeles for a 2019 third- and a conditional 2020 sixth-round draft pick.
IDAHO STEELHEADS — Loaned F Kale Kessy to Colorado (AHL).
READING ROYALS — Named David Farrar general manager.
|SOCCER
|Major League Soccer
COLUMBUS CREW — Promoted Ben Cross to assistant coach.
FC DALLAS — Signed D Callum Montgomery.
LA FOOTBALL CLUB — Signed G Phillip Ejimadu, D Lamar Batista and F Adrien Perez.
NEW YORK RED BULLS — Completed the transfer of F Anatole Abang to Nantong Zhiyun FC (China).
OTTAWA FURY FC — Signed G Jordan Tisseur.
LOUDOUN UNITED — Signed F Kyle Murphy.
NEW MEXICO UNITED — Signed Ms Ken Akamatsu, Josh Goss and Saalih Muhammed and D Ethen Sampson.
|National Women’s Soccer League
SKY BLUE FC — Named Alex Mendolia and Christiane Less assistant coaches and Hugo Macedo goalkeeper coach.
MAINE — Suspended senior ice hockey F Cailey Hutchinson, senior ice hockey D Alyson Matteau, junior ice hockey D Brittany Kucera and sophomore ice hockey D Maggie Blair indefinitely for violations of the student-athlete code of conduct.
NEW MEXICO — Named Dan Carrel outside linebackers coach.
PENN STATE — Named Joe Lorig special teams coordinator and defensive assistant coach.
PURDUE — Named Greg Brown cornerbacks coach.
RHODE ISLAND COLLEGE — Named Kaitlyn Costa assistant softball coach.
UTSA — Named Rod Wright defensive line coach.
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.