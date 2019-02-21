Wednesday’s Sports Transactions

BASEBALL American League

LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Agreed to terms with LHP Dan Jennings on a minor league contract.

SEATTLE MARINERS — Named Jessica Reid-Bateman director of security.

National League

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Agreed to terms with 3B Trevor Plouffe on a minor league contract.

SAN DIEGO PADRES — Signed SS/3B Manny Machado to a 10-year contract. Transferred RHP Dinelson Lamet to the 60-day IL.

Frontier League

FLORENCE FREEDOM — Signed OF Isaac Benard.

JOLIET SLAMMERS — Signed C Trey Fulton to a contract extension.

RIVER CITY RASCALS — Signed OF Nolan Meadows.

BASKETBALL National Basketball Association

NEW YORK KNICKS — Signed G John Jenkins.

NBA G League

AGUA CALIENTE CLIPPERS — Acquired the rights to Fs Beau Beech and Winston Shepard from Santa Cruz for the rights to G Andre Dawkins and a 2019 second round draft pick.

CAPITAL CITY GO-GO — Acquired F Dikembe Dixson and a 2019 third-round draft pick from Windy City for G Tiwian Kendley and a 2019 fourth-round draft pick.

COLLEGE PARK SKYHAWKS — Announced their nickname.

FOOTBALL National Football League

BUFFALO BILLS — Re-signed LB Dean Lacey.

CAROLINA PANTHERS — Signed S Damian Parms to a one-year contract.

CHICAGO BEARS — Released TE Dion Sims.

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Named Lou Anarumo defensive coordinator.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Named Christian Jones and AC Patterson offensive quality control coaches.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Released S Kurt Coleman.

Canadian Football League

EDMONTON ESKIMOS — Signed LB D.J. Calhoun.

SASKATCHEWAN ROUGHRIDERS — Signed RB Kienan Lafrance.

XFL

WASHINGTON — Named Pep Hamilton coach and general manager.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

ANAHEIM DUCKS — Assigned RW Patrick Eaves to San Diego (AHL).

DALLAS STARS — Reassigned G Landon Bow to Texas (AHL). Activated G Ben Bishop from injured reserve.

LOS ANGELES KINGS — Recalled F Jonny Brodzinski from Ontario (AHL).

NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Recalled F Tyler Gaudet from Milwaukee (AHL). Placed F Craig Smith on injured reserve.

NEW YORK RANGERS — Recalled C-LW Lias Andersson from Hartford (AHL).

WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Acquired F Carl Hagelin from Los Angeles for a 2019 third- and a conditional 2020 sixth-round draft pick.

ECHL

IDAHO STEELHEADS — Loaned F Kale Kessy to Colorado (AHL).

READING ROYALS — Named David Farrar general manager.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

COLUMBUS CREW — Promoted Ben Cross to assistant coach.

FC DALLAS — Signed D Callum Montgomery.

LA FOOTBALL CLUB — Signed G Phillip Ejimadu, D Lamar Batista and F Adrien Perez.

NEW YORK RED BULLS — Completed the transfer of F Anatole Abang to Nantong Zhiyun FC (China).

OTTAWA FURY FC — Signed G Jordan Tisseur.

United Soccer League

LOUDOUN UNITED — Signed F Kyle Murphy.

NEW MEXICO UNITED — Signed Ms Ken Akamatsu, Josh Goss and Saalih Muhammed and D Ethen Sampson.

National Women’s Soccer League

SKY BLUE FC — Named Alex Mendolia and Christiane Less assistant coaches and Hugo Macedo goalkeeper coach.

COLLEGE

MAINE — Suspended senior ice hockey F Cailey Hutchinson, senior ice hockey D Alyson Matteau, junior ice hockey D Brittany Kucera and sophomore ice hockey D Maggie Blair indefinitely for violations of the student-athlete code of conduct.

NEW MEXICO — Named Dan Carrel outside linebackers coach.

PENN STATE — Named Joe Lorig special teams coordinator and defensive assistant coach.

PURDUE — Named Greg Brown cornerbacks coach.

RHODE ISLAND COLLEGE — Named Kaitlyn Costa assistant softball coach.

UTSA — Named Rod Wright defensive line coach.

