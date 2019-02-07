Wednesday’s Sports Transactions

BASEBALL National League

CHICAGO CUBS — Agreed to terms with RHPs Christian Bergman, George Kontos, Carlos Ramirez, Colin Rea, Junichi Tazawa and Rob Scahill; LHP Mike Zagurski; INFs Cristhian Adames and Phillip Evans; OFs Jim Adduci and Evan Marzilli; and C Francisco Arcia on minor league contracts.

COLORADO ROCKIES — Agreed to terms with RHP Chi Chi Gonzalez, C Brett Nicholas, 1B Mark Reynolds and OF Michael Saunders on minor league contracts.

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Agreed to terms with INF-OF Nick Franklin on a minor-league contact.

Atlantic League

LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Announced INF Jordany Valdespin was signed by Minnesota (AL).

BASKETBALL National Basketball Association

LOS ANGELES LAKERS — Acquired G-F Reggie Bullock from Detroit for G Svi Mykhailiuk and a future second-round draft pick.

PHILADELPHIA 76ERS — Acquired Fs Tobias Harris, C Boban Marjanovic and F Mike Scott from the Los Angeles Clippers for G Landry Shamet, F Wilson Chandler and Mike Muscala, a lottery-protected 2020 first-round draft pick, a 2021 first-, 2021 second- and 2023 second-round picks.

WASHINGTON WIZARDS — Acquired Fs Bobby Portis and Jabari Parker and a 2023 second round pick from the Chicago Bulls for F Otto Porter Jr.

Women’s National Basketball Association

LOS ANGELES SPARKS — Signed F Ashley Walker.

FOOTBALL National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Marcus Robertson defensive backs coach; James Saxon running backs coach; Greg Williams cornerbacks coach; Charlie Bullen assistant linebackers coach; Peter Badovinac assistant wide receivers coach; Rob Grosso defensive quality control coaches; and Spencer Whipple offensive quality control coaches. Announced Chris Achuff defensive line, Randall McCray assistant special teams, Buddy Morris strength and conditioning, Vernon Stephens assistant strength and conditioning and Cam Turner offensive assistant/assistant quarterbacks will return to coaching staff.

ATLANTA FALCONS — Released K Matt Bryant.

DETROIT LIONS — Signed LB Tre’ Williams.

Alliance of American Football

SAN DIEGO FLEET — Waived K Cole Murphy. Signed K Donny Hageman.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

ARIZONA COYOTES — Assigned G Adin Hill and D Dakota Mermis to Tucson (AHL). Recalled F Michael Bunting from the Tucson.

NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Acquired F Cody McLeod from the New York Rangers for a 2020 seventh-round pick draft pick.

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Traded F Brian Boyle to Nashville for a 2019 second-round draft pick.

ECHL

ECHL — Suspended Brampton’s Jonathan Racine one game and fined him an undisclosed amount for his actions in a Feb. 5 game at Newfoundland.

LACROSSE National Lacrosse League

BUFFALO BANDITS — Acquired F Chris Cloutier from Philadelphia for T Ryan Wagner and a 2021 first-round draft pick.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

FC CINCINNATI – Signed D Logan Gdula, MF Tommy McCabe, G Jimmy Hague, G Ben Lundt and F Rashawn Dally.

PHILADELPHIA UNION — Acquired D Kai Wagner Wurzburger (Germany) for an undisclosed transfer fee.

TORONTO FC — Signed F Terrence Boyd.

COLLEGE

BUCKNELL — Named Dave Cecchini football coach.

CHARLESTON SOUTHERN — Announced contract of volleyball coach Christy Mooberry will not be renewed.

SC UPSTATE — Named Reagan Beal assistant track and field coach.

TENNESSEE TECH — Named Tierney Flaherty assistant volleyball coach.

