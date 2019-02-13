Wednesday’s Sports Transactions

BASEBALL American League

LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Agreed to terms with RHP Daniel Hudson on a minor league contract.

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Placed LHP Sean Manaea on the 60-day IL. Signed LHP Brett Anderson to a one-year contract.

National League

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Placed RHP Taijuan Walker on the 60-day IL. Signed C Caleb Joseph to a one-year contract.

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Agreed to terms with RHP Aaron Nola on a four-year contract.

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Placed RHP Johnny Cueto on the 60-day IL.

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Traded RHP Trevor Gott to San Francisco for cash. Signed LHP Vidal Nuno and OF Hunter Jones to minor league contracts.

BASKETBALL Women’s NBA

LOS ANGELES SPARKS — Signed G/F Tierra Ruffin-Pratt.

FOOTBALL National Football League

CAROLINA PANTHERS — Named Everette Brown assistant linebackers coach, Ben Jacobs assistant special teams coach. Defensive line coach Sam Mills III has added game management coach responsibilities.

DETROIT LIONS — Re-signed LS Don Muhlbach.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Released OL Garry Gilliam.

Canadian Football League

EDMONTON ESKIMOS — Signed OL Qadr Spooner to a one-year contract.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

NEW YORK RANGERS — Returned F Vinni Lettieri to Hartford (AHL). Reassigned F Ty Ronning from Maine (ECHL) to Hartford.

American Hockey League

HARTFORD WOLF PACK — Released D Matt Petgrave from a professional tryout and returned him to Brampton (ECHL).

SOCCER Major League Soccer

CINCINNATI — Signed F Kekuta Manneh.

COLUMBUS CREW — Traded the right of first refusal to F Kekuta Manneh to FC Cincinnati for allocation money.

COLLEGE

RICE — Promoted offensive coordinator Jerry Mack to associate head coach. Dunlevie Family Head Coach Mike Bloomgren announced on Wednesday that offensive coordinator Jerry Mack will become the Owls associate head coach.

