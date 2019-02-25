Weekend Sports in Brief

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — Three days after he hit and killed a pedestrian, Syracuse coach Jim Boeheim returned to the bench Saturday night to a loud applause from a record Carrier Dome crowd prior to the Orange’s game against top-ranked Duke.

Boeheim, who had not appeared in public since Wednesday night, made his way to center court, head down, and acknowledged the crowd with a brief wave before giving Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski a heartfelt hug.

Boeheim accidentally struck and killed 51-year-old Jorge Jimenez after Wednesday night’s win over Louisville.

Advertisement

Duke beat Syracuse 75-65.

NEW YORK (AP) — Rutgers coach C. Vivian Stringer, who earlier this season posted her 1,000th victory, is taking off the rest of the regular season on the advice of doctors.

The announcement Sunday by the Big Ten Conference school came three days after the 70-year-old Hall of Famer missed a game at Michigan.

Rutgers said Stringer is expected to return for the postseason.

NBA

NEW YORK (AP) — Damyean Dotson scored 27 points and the New York Knicks snapped their franchise-record home losing streak at 18 games with a 130-118 victory over the San Antonio Spurs on Sunday night.

Kevin Knox, Dennis Smith Jr. and Emmanual Mudiay all had 19 points in the Knicks’ first home victory since Dec. 1 against Milwaukee. Smith had 13 assists and Knox had 10 boards, while rookie Mitchell Robinson finished with 15 points and 14 rebounds.

NEW YORK (AP) — Houston Rockets star James Harden has been fined $25,000 by the NBA for criticizing the officiating.

The NBA announced the penalty Saturday, two days after Harden said he didn’t think official Scott Foster should be allowed to work any Rockets games.

Harden fouled out in Houston’s 111-106 loss to the Lakers at Los Angeles. He scored 30 points, the 32nd straight time he’s reached that mark.

After the game, Harden criticized Foster and said he realized his words likely would result in a fine.

BASEBALL

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — The Los Angeles Dodgers say ace left-hander Clayton Kershaw is expected to resume his regular throwing program next week.

Manager Dave Roberts said Saturday that Kershaw was feeling better.

Roberts gave Kershaw a chance to “reset” after two spring outings on the mound. The three-time Cy Young Award winner said he “just didn’t feel right” after a live batting practice session on Monday and a bullpen on Wednesday.

GOODYEAR, Ariz. (AP) — Free agent first baseman Hanley Ramirez has agreed to sign a minor league contract with the Cleveland Indians.

Ramirez, a former National League Rookie of the Year, will sign with the three-time defending AL Central champions and join them in camp once he passes a physical.

Ramirez, 35, played in just 44 games last season with Boston before he was released in May. He hit .254 with six home runs and 29 RBIs for the Red Sox, and did not sign with another team.

NHL

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — The San Jose Sharks have acquired forward Gustav Nyquist from the Detroit Red Wings for two draft picks.

The teams finalized the deal late Sunday night that sends a 2019 second-round pick and conditional 2020 third-rounder from the Sharks to the Red Wings.

Nyquist scored a goal earlier in the day for Detroit in a 5-3 loss to San Jose. The teams then finalized the deal hours later after Nyquist waived his no-trade clause.

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — The Buffalo Sabres have acquired defenseman Brandon Montour in a trade with the Anaheim Ducks.

The Sabres sent the Ducks prospect defenseman Brendan Guhle and a first-round draft pick.

In a separate move, the Ducks acquired minor league defenseman Patrick Sieloff in a trade that sent journeyman forward Brian Gibbons to the Ottawa Senators.

DALLAS (AP) — The Dallas Stars have acquired forward Mats Zuccarello from the New York Rangers to bolster their push for a playoff spot.

The Rangers are receiving a conditional second-round draft pick this year and a conditional third-round pick in the 2020 draft in the deal announced Saturday night.

Also Saturday, the Stars acquired veteran defenseman Ben Lovejoy in a trade with the New Jersey Devils.

The Stars sent defenseman Connor Carrick and a 2019 third-round draft pick to the Devils in the deal reached two days before the NHL’s trade deadline.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The Columbus Blue Jackets acquired forward Ryan Dzingel from the Ottawa Senators on Saturday.

Columbus sent winger Anthony Duclair and 2020 and 2021 second-round picks to Ottawa for Dzingel and a 2019 seventh-round pick.

SOCCER

LEICESTER, England (AP) — Claude Puel was fired as Leicester manager on Sunday after six losses in the last seven games, including an embarrassing FA Cup exit.

The breaking point for Leicester was a 4-1 loss to Crystal Palace on Saturday that left the team eight points above the Premier League relegation zone in 12th place. The run of bad results started in January when Leicester was knocked out of the cup by fourth-tier Newport, although the only game the team hasn’t lost since then was a draw with second-place Liverpool.

TRACK AND FIELD

NEW YORK (AP) — Athing Mu, a high school junior from Trenton, New Jersey, set an American and high school record in the 600 meters at the USATF Indoor Championships at the Ocean Breeze Athletic Complete on State Island on Sunday.

The 16-year old whose parents emigrated from Sudan before she was born, finished in 1 minute, 23.57 seconds to edge 22-year old Raevyn Rogers.

In a qualifying race on Saturday she set the high school record with a 1:26.23.

Donavan Brazier followed that up with a 2019 world best of 1:13.77 in winning the men’s 600.

HORSE RACING

McWicked is harness racing’s Horse of the Year, and the oldest pacer to capture the sport’s highest honor.

The 7-year-old won 12 of 19 races in 2018 to earn $1.57 million for SSG Stables. Casie Coleman is the trainer and Brian Sears was the primary driver.

McWicked easily outpoled the pacing mare Shartin N 86-27 in the voting by members of the U.S. Harness Writers Association.

The previous oldest pacer to take the trophy was Good Time who was 6 in 1952.

ARCADIA, Calif. (AP) — Battle of Midway, winner of the 2017 Breeders’ Cup Dirt Mile, was euthanized after sustaining injuries during a workout.

Dr. Rick Arthur, equine medical director of the California Horse Racing Board, says the 5-year-old bay was put down Saturday after a five-furlong workout.

Battle of Midway was being pointed toward the $12 million Dubai World Cup on March 30.

Trained by Hall of Famer Jerry Hollendorfer, Battle of Midway won the San Pasqual Stakes by a half-length on Feb. 2, his last start.

___

https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.