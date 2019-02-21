Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Wells has 29, Carter 28 in No. 21 Texas A&M women’s win

February 21, 2019 11:18 pm
 
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (AP) — Kayla Wells scored a career-high 29 points, Chennedy Carter had 28 and No. 21 Texas A&M defeated Tennessee 79-62 Thursday night.

Wells was 10-of-15 shooting, including 5 of 8 from the arc. Carter, the Southeastern Conference’s leading scoring coming in at 22.1 per game, was just three shy of her season high despite missing all six of her 3-point attempts. Carter set a school record with her 33rd consecutive game in double figures, passing Danielle Adams (2010-11). Shambria Washington added 11 points and seven assists while N’dea Jones had 10 rebounds.

The Aggies (20-6, 9-4), led by five at halftime before outscoring the Lady Vols 27-12 in the third quarter, shooting 69 percent with Wells scoring 13 points and Carter 10. The lead reached 23 with 4:28 left in the game.

Evina Westbrook led Tennessee (17-9, 6-7) with 17 points. Cheridene Green had 11 points and 12 rebounds and Rennia Davis 10 points.

