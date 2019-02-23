WGC-Mexico Championship Par Scores

|Saturday
|At Chapultepec GC
|Mexico City
|Purse: $10.25 million
|Yardage: 7,345; Par: 71
|Third Round
|Dustin Johnson
|64-67-66—197
|-16
|Rory McIlroy
|63-70-68—201
|-12
|Patrick Reed
|72-68-64—204
|-9
|Patrick Cantlay
|72-67-65—204
|-9
|Sergio Garcia
|69-66-69—204
|-9
|Cameron Smith
|69-67-68—204
|-9
|Ian Poulter
|68-68-69—205
|-8
|Kiradech Aphibarnrat
|68-69-68—205
|-8
|David Lipsky
|68-71-68—207
|-6
|Louis Oosthuizen
|72-66-69—207
|-6
|Tiger Woods
|71-66-70—207
|-6
|Tommy Fleetwood
|70-65-72—207
|-6
|Paul Casey
|71-72-65—208
|-5
|Xander Schauffele
|69-73-66—208
|-5
|Francesco Molinari
|71-67-70—208
|-5
|Lee Westwood
|73-71-65—209
|-4
|Hideki Matsuyama
|72-70-67—209
|-4
|Gary Woodland
|71-71-67—209
|-4
|Tyrrell Hatton
|67-70-72—209
|-4
|Danny Willett
|71-69-70—210
|-3
|Kevin Kisner
|73-67-70—210
|-3
|Charles Howell III
|69-68-73—210
|-3
|Matthew Fitzpatrick
|72-71-68—211
|-2
|Tony Finau
|73-69-69—211
|-2
|Keegan Bradley
|69-73-69—211
|-2
|Branden Grace
|71-71-69—211
|-2
|Rafa Cabrera Bello
|76-69-66—211
|-2
|Bubba Watson
|70-75-66—211
|-2
|Richard Sterne
|69-68-74—211
|-2
|Patton Kizzire
|69-73-70—212
|-1
|Brooks Koepka
|73-70-69—212
|-1
|Rickie Fowler
|71-73-68—212
|-1
|Aaron Wise
|73-68-71—212
|-1
|HaoTong Li
|69-72-71—212
|-1
|Joost Luiten
|71-67-74—212
|-1
|Matt Kuchar
|66-67-79—212
|-1
|Shugo Imahira
|73-67-73—213
|E
|Justin Thomas
|66-73-74—213
|E
|Webb Simpson
|73-72-68—213
|E
|Kevin Na
|72-75-66—213
|E
|Abraham Ancer
|71-72-71—214
|+1
|Billy Horschel
|68-76-70—214
|+1
|Russell Knox
|72-72-70—214
|+1
|Erik van Rooyen
|72-68-74—214
|+1
|Thorbjørn Olesen
|72-74-68—214
|+1
|Aaron Rai
|70-74-71—215
|+2
|George Coetzee
|67-74-74—215
|+2
|Matt Wallace
|74-71-70—215
|+2
|Jake McLeod
|70-69-76—215
|+2
|Byeong Hun An
|77-74-64—215
|+2
|Jon Rahm
|72-72-72—216
|+3
|Phil Mickelson
|79-65-72—216
|+3
|Henrik Stenson
|72-73-71—216
|+3
|Kyle Stanley
|73-72-72—217
|+4
|Alexander Björk
|75-70-72—217
|+4
|Shubhankar Sharma
|70-77-70—217
|+4
|Shane Lowry
|70-76-72—218
|+5
|Emiliano Grillo
|76-73-69—218
|+5
|Ryan Fox
|72-72-75—219
|+6
|Jordan Spieth
|75-69-75—219
|+6
|Alex Noren
|71-74-74—219
|+6
|Eddie Pepperell
|77-70-73—220
|+7
|Bryson DeChambeau
|75-73-73—221
|+8
|Marc Leishman
|77-75-69—221
|+8
|Adrian Otaegui
|77-74-71—222
|+9
|Satoshi Kodaira
|75-72-76—223
|+10
|Chez Reavie
|75-76-72—223
|+10
|Tom Lewis
|74-73-77—224
|+11
|Lucas Bjerregaard
|76-76-72—224
|+11
|Sanghyun Park
|80-79-68—227
|+14
|Matthew Millar
|74-82-74—230
|+17
|Shaun Norris
|79-80-73—232
|+19
