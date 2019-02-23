WGC-Mexico Championship Par Scores

Saturday At Chapultepec GC Mexico City Purse: $10.25 million Yardage: 7,345; Par: 71 Third Round Dustin Johnson 64-67-66—197 -16 Rory McIlroy 63-70-68—201 -12 Patrick Reed 72-68-64—204 -9 Patrick Cantlay 72-67-65—204 -9 Sergio Garcia 69-66-69—204 -9 Cameron Smith 69-67-68—204 -9 Ian Poulter 68-68-69—205 -8 Kiradech Aphibarnrat 68-69-68—205 -8 David Lipsky 68-71-68—207 -6 Louis Oosthuizen 72-66-69—207 -6 Tiger Woods 71-66-70—207 -6 Tommy Fleetwood 70-65-72—207 -6 Paul Casey 71-72-65—208 -5 Xander Schauffele 69-73-66—208 -5 Francesco Molinari 71-67-70—208 -5 Lee Westwood 73-71-65—209 -4 Hideki Matsuyama 72-70-67—209 -4 Gary Woodland 71-71-67—209 -4 Tyrrell Hatton 67-70-72—209 -4 Danny Willett 71-69-70—210 -3 Kevin Kisner 73-67-70—210 -3 Charles Howell III 69-68-73—210 -3 Matthew Fitzpatrick 72-71-68—211 -2 Tony Finau 73-69-69—211 -2 Keegan Bradley 69-73-69—211 -2 Branden Grace 71-71-69—211 -2 Rafa Cabrera Bello 76-69-66—211 -2 Bubba Watson 70-75-66—211 -2 Richard Sterne 69-68-74—211 -2 Patton Kizzire 69-73-70—212 -1 Brooks Koepka 73-70-69—212 -1 Rickie Fowler 71-73-68—212 -1 Aaron Wise 73-68-71—212 -1 HaoTong Li 69-72-71—212 -1 Joost Luiten 71-67-74—212 -1 Matt Kuchar 66-67-79—212 -1 Shugo Imahira 73-67-73—213 E Justin Thomas 66-73-74—213 E Webb Simpson 73-72-68—213 E Kevin Na 72-75-66—213 E Abraham Ancer 71-72-71—214 +1 Billy Horschel 68-76-70—214 +1 Russell Knox 72-72-70—214 +1 Erik van Rooyen 72-68-74—214 +1 Thorbjørn Olesen 72-74-68—214 +1 Aaron Rai 70-74-71—215 +2 George Coetzee 67-74-74—215 +2 Matt Wallace 74-71-70—215 +2 Jake McLeod 70-69-76—215 +2 Byeong Hun An 77-74-64—215 +2 Jon Rahm 72-72-72—216 +3 Phil Mickelson 79-65-72—216 +3 Henrik Stenson 72-73-71—216 +3 Kyle Stanley 73-72-72—217 +4 Alexander Björk 75-70-72—217 +4 Shubhankar Sharma 70-77-70—217 +4 Shane Lowry 70-76-72—218 +5 Emiliano Grillo 76-73-69—218 +5 Ryan Fox 72-72-75—219 +6 Jordan Spieth 75-69-75—219 +6 Alex Noren 71-74-74—219 +6 Eddie Pepperell 77-70-73—220 +7 Bryson DeChambeau 75-73-73—221 +8 Marc Leishman 77-75-69—221 +8 Adrian Otaegui 77-74-71—222 +9 Satoshi Kodaira 75-72-76—223 +10 Chez Reavie 75-76-72—223 +10 Tom Lewis 74-73-77—224 +11 Lucas Bjerregaard 76-76-72—224 +11 Sanghyun Park 80-79-68—227 +14 Matthew Millar 74-82-74—230 +17 Shaun Norris 79-80-73—232 +19

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.