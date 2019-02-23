Listen Live Sports

WGC-Mexico Championship Par Scores

February 23, 2019 6:18 pm
 
Saturday
At Chapultepec GC
Mexico City
Purse: $10.25 million
Yardage: 7,345; Par: 71
Third Round
Dustin Johnson 64-67-66—197 -16
Rory McIlroy 63-70-68—201 -12
Patrick Reed 72-68-64—204 -9
Patrick Cantlay 72-67-65—204 -9
Sergio Garcia 69-66-69—204 -9
Cameron Smith 69-67-68—204 -9
Ian Poulter 68-68-69—205 -8
Kiradech Aphibarnrat 68-69-68—205 -8
David Lipsky 68-71-68—207 -6
Louis Oosthuizen 72-66-69—207 -6
Tiger Woods 71-66-70—207 -6
Tommy Fleetwood 70-65-72—207 -6
Paul Casey 71-72-65—208 -5
Xander Schauffele 69-73-66—208 -5
Francesco Molinari 71-67-70—208 -5
Lee Westwood 73-71-65—209 -4
Hideki Matsuyama 72-70-67—209 -4
Gary Woodland 71-71-67—209 -4
Tyrrell Hatton 67-70-72—209 -4
Danny Willett 71-69-70—210 -3
Kevin Kisner 73-67-70—210 -3
Charles Howell III 69-68-73—210 -3
Matthew Fitzpatrick 72-71-68—211 -2
Tony Finau 73-69-69—211 -2
Keegan Bradley 69-73-69—211 -2
Branden Grace 71-71-69—211 -2
Rafa Cabrera Bello 76-69-66—211 -2
Bubba Watson 70-75-66—211 -2
Richard Sterne 69-68-74—211 -2
Patton Kizzire 69-73-70—212 -1
Brooks Koepka 73-70-69—212 -1
Rickie Fowler 71-73-68—212 -1
Aaron Wise 73-68-71—212 -1
HaoTong Li 69-72-71—212 -1
Joost Luiten 71-67-74—212 -1
Matt Kuchar 66-67-79—212 -1
Shugo Imahira 73-67-73—213 E
Justin Thomas 66-73-74—213 E
Webb Simpson 73-72-68—213 E
Kevin Na 72-75-66—213 E
Abraham Ancer 71-72-71—214 +1
Billy Horschel 68-76-70—214 +1
Russell Knox 72-72-70—214 +1
Erik van Rooyen 72-68-74—214 +1
Thorbjørn Olesen 72-74-68—214 +1
Aaron Rai 70-74-71—215 +2
George Coetzee 67-74-74—215 +2
Matt Wallace 74-71-70—215 +2
Jake McLeod 70-69-76—215 +2
Byeong Hun An 77-74-64—215 +2
Jon Rahm 72-72-72—216 +3
Phil Mickelson 79-65-72—216 +3
Henrik Stenson 72-73-71—216 +3
Kyle Stanley 73-72-72—217 +4
Alexander Björk 75-70-72—217 +4
Shubhankar Sharma 70-77-70—217 +4
Shane Lowry 70-76-72—218 +5
Emiliano Grillo 76-73-69—218 +5
Ryan Fox 72-72-75—219 +6
Jordan Spieth 75-69-75—219 +6
Alex Noren 71-74-74—219 +6
Eddie Pepperell 77-70-73—220 +7
Bryson DeChambeau 75-73-73—221 +8
Marc Leishman 77-75-69—221 +8
Adrian Otaegui 77-74-71—222 +9
Satoshi Kodaira 75-72-76—223 +10
Chez Reavie 75-76-72—223 +10
Tom Lewis 74-73-77—224 +11
Lucas Bjerregaard 76-76-72—224 +11
Sanghyun Park 80-79-68—227 +14
Matthew Millar 74-82-74—230 +17
Shaun Norris 79-80-73—232 +19

