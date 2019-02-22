WGC-Mexico Championship Par Scores

Friday At Chapultepec GC Mexico City Purse: $10.25 million Yardage: 7,345; Par: 71 Second Round Dustin Johnson 64-67—131 -11 Rory McIlroy 63-70—133 -9 Matt Kuchar 66-67—133 -9 Sergio Garcia 69-66—135 -7 Tommy Fleetwood 70-65—135 -7 Cameron Smith 69-67—136 -6 Ian Poulter 68-68—136 -6 Kiradech Aphibarnrat 68-69—137 -5 Richard Sterne 69-68—137 -5 Charles Howell III 69-68—137 -5 Tiger Woods 71-66—137 -5 Tyrrell Hatton 67-70—137 -5 Louis Oosthuizen 72-66—138 -4 Francesco Molinari 71-67—138 -4 Joost Luiten 71-67—138 -4 Jake McLeod 70-69—139 -3 Patrick Cantlay 72-67—139 -3 David Lipsky 68-71—139 -3 Justin Thomas 66-73—139 -3 Kevin Kisner 73-67—140 -2 Patrick Reed 72-68—140 -2 Erik van Rooyen 72-68—140 -2 Shugo Imahira 73-67—140 -2 Danny Willett 71-69—140 -2 George Coetzee 67-74—141 -1 Aaron Wise 73-68—141 -1 HaoTong Li 69-72—141 -1 Gary Woodland 71-71—142 E Keegan Bradley 69-73—142 E Branden Grace 71-71—142 E Tony Finau 73-69—142 E Hideki Matsuyama 72-70—142 E Xander Schauffele 69-73—142 E Patton Kizzire 69-73—142 E Matthew Fitzpatrick 72-71—143 +1 Abraham Ancer 71-72—143 +1 Paul Casey 71-72—143 +1 Brooks Koepka 73-70—143 +1 Lee Westwood 73-71—144 +2 Rickie Fowler 71-73—144 +2 Jon Rahm 72-72—144 +2 Billy Horschel 68-76—144 +2 Aaron Rai 70-74—144 +2 Ryan Fox 72-72—144 +2 Phil Mickelson 79-65—144 +2 Russell Knox 72-72—144 +2 Jordan Spieth 75-69—144 +2 Alex Noren 71-74—145 +3 Matt Wallace 74-71—145 +3 Kyle Stanley 73-72—145 +3 Rafa Cabrera Bello 76-69—145 +3 Webb Simpson 73-72—145 +3 Alexander Björk 75-70—145 +3 Bubba Watson 70-75—145 +3 Henrik Stenson 72-73—145 +3 Shane Lowry 70-76—146 +4 Thorbjørn Olesen 72-74—146 +4 Eddie Pepperell 77-70—147 +5 Shubhankar Sharma 70-77—147 +5 Tom Lewis 74-73—147 +5 Kevin Na 72-75—147 +5 Satoshi Kodaira 75-72—147 +5 Bryson DeChambeau 75-73—148 +6 Emiliano Grillo 76-73—149 +7 Chez Reavie 75-76—151 +9 Adrian Otaegui 77-74—151 +9 Byeong Hun An 77-74—151 +9 Marc Leishman 77-75—152 +10 Lucas Bjerregaard 76-76—152 +10 Matthew Millar 74-82—156 +14 Shaun Norris 79-80—159 +17 Sanghyun Park 80-79—159 +17

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.