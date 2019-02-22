Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

WGC-Mexico Championship Par Scores

February 22, 2019 7:17 pm
 
1 min read
Share       
Friday
At Chapultepec GC
Mexico City
Purse: $10.25 million
Yardage: 7,345; Par: 71
Second Round
Dustin Johnson 64-67—131 -11
Rory McIlroy 63-70—133 -9
Matt Kuchar 66-67—133 -9
Sergio Garcia 69-66—135 -7
Tommy Fleetwood 70-65—135 -7
Cameron Smith 69-67—136 -6
Ian Poulter 68-68—136 -6
Kiradech Aphibarnrat 68-69—137 -5
Richard Sterne 69-68—137 -5
Charles Howell III 69-68—137 -5
Tiger Woods 71-66—137 -5
Tyrrell Hatton 67-70—137 -5
Louis Oosthuizen 72-66—138 -4
Francesco Molinari 71-67—138 -4
Joost Luiten 71-67—138 -4
Jake McLeod 70-69—139 -3
Patrick Cantlay 72-67—139 -3
David Lipsky 68-71—139 -3
Justin Thomas 66-73—139 -3
Kevin Kisner 73-67—140 -2
Patrick Reed 72-68—140 -2
Erik van Rooyen 72-68—140 -2
Shugo Imahira 73-67—140 -2
Danny Willett 71-69—140 -2
George Coetzee 67-74—141 -1
Aaron Wise 73-68—141 -1
HaoTong Li 69-72—141 -1
Gary Woodland 71-71—142 E
Keegan Bradley 69-73—142 E
Branden Grace 71-71—142 E
Tony Finau 73-69—142 E
Hideki Matsuyama 72-70—142 E
Xander Schauffele 69-73—142 E
Patton Kizzire 69-73—142 E
Matthew Fitzpatrick 72-71—143 +1
Abraham Ancer 71-72—143 +1
Paul Casey 71-72—143 +1
Brooks Koepka 73-70—143 +1
Lee Westwood 73-71—144 +2
Rickie Fowler 71-73—144 +2
Jon Rahm 72-72—144 +2
Billy Horschel 68-76—144 +2
Aaron Rai 70-74—144 +2
Ryan Fox 72-72—144 +2
Phil Mickelson 79-65—144 +2
Russell Knox 72-72—144 +2
Jordan Spieth 75-69—144 +2
Alex Noren 71-74—145 +3
Matt Wallace 74-71—145 +3
Kyle Stanley 73-72—145 +3
Rafa Cabrera Bello 76-69—145 +3
Webb Simpson 73-72—145 +3
Alexander Björk 75-70—145 +3
Bubba Watson 70-75—145 +3
Henrik Stenson 72-73—145 +3
Shane Lowry 70-76—146 +4
Thorbjørn Olesen 72-74—146 +4
Eddie Pepperell 77-70—147 +5
Shubhankar Sharma 70-77—147 +5
Tom Lewis 74-73—147 +5
Kevin Na 72-75—147 +5
Satoshi Kodaira 75-72—147 +5
Bryson DeChambeau 75-73—148 +6
Emiliano Grillo 76-73—149 +7
Chez Reavie 75-76—151 +9
Adrian Otaegui 77-74—151 +9
Byeong Hun An 77-74—151 +9
Marc Leishman 77-75—152 +10
Lucas Bjerregaard 76-76—152 +10
Matthew Millar 74-82—156 +14
Shaun Norris 79-80—159 +17
Sanghyun Park 80-79—159 +17

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|28 ...
2|28 IC IT Day
2|28 AFCEA NOVA IC IT DAY "Achieving...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

National Guard trains recruits on proper flag-folding

Today in History

1998: Air Force flies first certified unmanned aerial vehicle

Get our daily newsletter.