WGC-Mexico Championship Scores

|Saturday
|At Chapultepec GC
|Mexico City
|Purse: $10.25 million
|Yardage: 7,345; Par: 71
|Third Round
|Dustin Johnson
|64-67-66—197
|Rory McIlroy
|63-70-68—201
|Patrick Reed
|72-68-64—204
|Patrick Cantlay
|72-67-65—204
|Sergio Garcia
|69-66-69—204
|Cameron Smith
|69-67-68—204
|Ian Poulter
|68-68-69—205
|Kiradech Aphibarnrat
|68-69-68—205
|David Lipsky
|68-71-68—207
|Louis Oosthuizen
|72-66-69—207
|Tiger Woods
|71-66-70—207
|Tommy Fleetwood
|70-65-72—207
|Paul Casey
|71-72-65—208
|Xander Schauffele
|69-73-66—208
|Francesco Molinari
|71-67-70—208
|Lee Westwood
|73-71-65—209
|Hideki Matsuyama
|72-70-67—209
|Gary Woodland
|71-71-67—209
|Tyrrell Hatton
|67-70-72—209
|Danny Willett
|71-69-70—210
|Kevin Kisner
|73-67-70—210
|Charles Howell III
|69-68-73—210
|Matthew Fitzpatrick
|72-71-68—211
|Tony Finau
|73-69-69—211
|Keegan Bradley
|69-73-69—211
|Branden Grace
|71-71-69—211
|Rafa Cabrera Bello
|76-69-66—211
|Bubba Watson
|70-75-66—211
|Richard Sterne
|69-68-74—211
|Patton Kizzire
|69-73-70—212
|Brooks Koepka
|73-70-69—212
|Rickie Fowler
|71-73-68—212
|Aaron Wise
|73-68-71—212
|HaoTong Li
|69-72-71—212
|Joost Luiten
|71-67-74—212
|Matt Kuchar
|66-67-79—212
|Shugo Imahira
|73-67-73—213
|Justin Thomas
|66-73-74—213
|Webb Simpson
|73-72-68—213
|Kevin Na
|72-75-66—213
|Abraham Ancer
|71-72-71—214
|Billy Horschel
|68-76-70—214
|Russell Knox
|72-72-70—214
|Erik van Rooyen
|72-68-74—214
|Thorbjørn Olesen
|72-74-68—214
|Aaron Rai
|70-74-71—215
|George Coetzee
|67-74-74—215
|Matt Wallace
|74-71-70—215
|Jake McLeod
|70-69-76—215
|Byeong Hun An
|77-74-64—215
|Jon Rahm
|72-72-72—216
|Phil Mickelson
|79-65-72—216
|Henrik Stenson
|72-73-71—216
|Kyle Stanley
|73-72-72—217
|Alexander Björk
|75-70-72—217
|Shubhankar Sharma
|70-77-70—217
|Shane Lowry
|70-76-72—218
|Emiliano Grillo
|76-73-69—218
|Ryan Fox
|72-72-75—219
|Jordan Spieth
|75-69-75—219
|Alex Noren
|71-74-74—219
|Eddie Pepperell
|77-70-73—220
|Bryson DeChambeau
|75-73-73—221
|Marc Leishman
|77-75-69—221
|Adrian Otaegui
|77-74-71—222
|Satoshi Kodaira
|75-72-76—223
|Chez Reavie
|75-76-72—223
|Tom Lewis
|74-73-77—224
|Lucas Bjerregaard
|76-76-72—224
|Sanghyun Park
|80-79-68—227
|Matthew Millar
|74-82-74—230
|Shaun Norris
|79-80-73—232
