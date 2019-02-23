Listen Live Sports

WGC-Mexico Championship Scores

February 23, 2019 6:18 pm
 
Saturday
At Chapultepec GC
Mexico City
Purse: $10.25 million
Yardage: 7,345; Par: 71
Third Round
Dustin Johnson 64-67-66—197
Rory McIlroy 63-70-68—201
Patrick Reed 72-68-64—204
Patrick Cantlay 72-67-65—204
Sergio Garcia 69-66-69—204
Cameron Smith 69-67-68—204
Ian Poulter 68-68-69—205
Kiradech Aphibarnrat 68-69-68—205
David Lipsky 68-71-68—207
Louis Oosthuizen 72-66-69—207
Tiger Woods 71-66-70—207
Tommy Fleetwood 70-65-72—207
Paul Casey 71-72-65—208
Xander Schauffele 69-73-66—208
Francesco Molinari 71-67-70—208
Lee Westwood 73-71-65—209
Hideki Matsuyama 72-70-67—209
Gary Woodland 71-71-67—209
Tyrrell Hatton 67-70-72—209
Danny Willett 71-69-70—210
Kevin Kisner 73-67-70—210
Charles Howell III 69-68-73—210
Matthew Fitzpatrick 72-71-68—211
Tony Finau 73-69-69—211
Keegan Bradley 69-73-69—211
Branden Grace 71-71-69—211
Rafa Cabrera Bello 76-69-66—211
Bubba Watson 70-75-66—211
Richard Sterne 69-68-74—211
Patton Kizzire 69-73-70—212
Brooks Koepka 73-70-69—212
Rickie Fowler 71-73-68—212
Aaron Wise 73-68-71—212
HaoTong Li 69-72-71—212
Joost Luiten 71-67-74—212
Matt Kuchar 66-67-79—212
Shugo Imahira 73-67-73—213
Justin Thomas 66-73-74—213
Webb Simpson 73-72-68—213
Kevin Na 72-75-66—213
Abraham Ancer 71-72-71—214
Billy Horschel 68-76-70—214
Russell Knox 72-72-70—214
Erik van Rooyen 72-68-74—214
Thorbjørn Olesen 72-74-68—214
Aaron Rai 70-74-71—215
George Coetzee 67-74-74—215
Matt Wallace 74-71-70—215
Jake McLeod 70-69-76—215
Byeong Hun An 77-74-64—215
Jon Rahm 72-72-72—216
Phil Mickelson 79-65-72—216
Henrik Stenson 72-73-71—216
Kyle Stanley 73-72-72—217
Alexander Björk 75-70-72—217
Shubhankar Sharma 70-77-70—217
Shane Lowry 70-76-72—218
Emiliano Grillo 76-73-69—218
Ryan Fox 72-72-75—219
Jordan Spieth 75-69-75—219
Alex Noren 71-74-74—219
Eddie Pepperell 77-70-73—220
Bryson DeChambeau 75-73-73—221
Marc Leishman 77-75-69—221
Adrian Otaegui 77-74-71—222
Satoshi Kodaira 75-72-76—223
Chez Reavie 75-76-72—223
Tom Lewis 74-73-77—224
Lucas Bjerregaard 76-76-72—224
Sanghyun Park 80-79-68—227
Matthew Millar 74-82-74—230
Shaun Norris 79-80-73—232

