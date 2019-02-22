WGC-Mexico Championship Scores

Friday At Chapultepec GC Mexico City Purse: $10.25 million Yardage: 7,345; Par: 71 Second Round Dustin Johnson 64-67—131 Rory McIlroy 63-70—133 Matt Kuchar 66-67—133 Sergio Garcia 69-66—135 Tommy Fleetwood 70-65—135 Cameron Smith 69-67—136 Ian Poulter 68-68—136 Kiradech Aphibarnrat 68-69—137 Richard Sterne 69-68—137 Charles Howell III 69-68—137 Tiger Woods 71-66—137 Tyrrell Hatton 67-70—137 Louis Oosthuizen 72-66—138 Francesco Molinari 71-67—138 Joost Luiten 71-67—138 Jake McLeod 70-69—139 Patrick Cantlay 72-67—139 David Lipsky 68-71—139 Justin Thomas 66-73—139 Kevin Kisner 73-67—140 Patrick Reed 72-68—140 Erik van Rooyen 72-68—140 Shugo Imahira 73-67—140 Danny Willett 71-69—140 George Coetzee 67-74—141 Aaron Wise 73-68—141 HaoTong Li 69-72—141 Gary Woodland 71-71—142 Keegan Bradley 69-73—142 Branden Grace 71-71—142 Tony Finau 73-69—142 Hideki Matsuyama 72-70—142 Xander Schauffele 69-73—142 Patton Kizzire 69-73—142 Matthew Fitzpatrick 72-71—143 Abraham Ancer 71-72—143 Paul Casey 71-72—143 Brooks Koepka 73-70—143 Lee Westwood 73-71—144 Rickie Fowler 71-73—144 Jon Rahm 72-72—144 Billy Horschel 68-76—144 Aaron Rai 70-74—144 Ryan Fox 72-72—144 Phil Mickelson 79-65—144 Russell Knox 72-72—144 Jordan Spieth 75-69—144 Alex Noren 71-74—145 Matt Wallace 74-71—145 Kyle Stanley 73-72—145 Rafa Cabrera Bello 76-69—145 Webb Simpson 73-72—145 Alexander Björk 75-70—145 Bubba Watson 70-75—145 Henrik Stenson 72-73—145 Shane Lowry 70-76—146 Thorbjørn Olesen 72-74—146 Eddie Pepperell 77-70—147 Shubhankar Sharma 70-77—147 Tom Lewis 74-73—147 Kevin Na 72-75—147 Satoshi Kodaira 75-72—147 Bryson DeChambeau 75-73—148 Emiliano Grillo 76-73—149 Chez Reavie 75-76—151 Adrian Otaegui 77-74—151 Byeong Hun An 77-74—151 Marc Leishman 77-75—152 Lucas Bjerregaard 76-76—152 Matthew Millar 74-82—156 Shaun Norris 79-80—159 Sanghyun Park 80-79—159

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.