WGC-Mexico Championship Scores

|Friday
|At Chapultepec GC
|Mexico City
|Purse: $10.25 million
|Yardage: 7,345; Par: 71
|Second Round
|Dustin Johnson
|64-67—131
|Rory McIlroy
|63-70—133
|Matt Kuchar
|66-67—133
|Sergio Garcia
|69-66—135
|Tommy Fleetwood
|70-65—135
|Cameron Smith
|69-67—136
|Ian Poulter
|68-68—136
|Kiradech Aphibarnrat
|68-69—137
|Richard Sterne
|69-68—137
|Charles Howell III
|69-68—137
|Tiger Woods
|71-66—137
|Tyrrell Hatton
|67-70—137
|Louis Oosthuizen
|72-66—138
|Francesco Molinari
|71-67—138
|Joost Luiten
|71-67—138
|Jake McLeod
|70-69—139
|Patrick Cantlay
|72-67—139
|David Lipsky
|68-71—139
|Justin Thomas
|66-73—139
|Kevin Kisner
|73-67—140
|Patrick Reed
|72-68—140
|Erik van Rooyen
|72-68—140
|Shugo Imahira
|73-67—140
|Danny Willett
|71-69—140
|George Coetzee
|67-74—141
|Aaron Wise
|73-68—141
|HaoTong Li
|69-72—141
|Gary Woodland
|71-71—142
|Keegan Bradley
|69-73—142
|Branden Grace
|71-71—142
|Tony Finau
|73-69—142
|Hideki Matsuyama
|72-70—142
|Xander Schauffele
|69-73—142
|Patton Kizzire
|69-73—142
|Matthew Fitzpatrick
|72-71—143
|Abraham Ancer
|71-72—143
|Paul Casey
|71-72—143
|Brooks Koepka
|73-70—143
|Lee Westwood
|73-71—144
|Rickie Fowler
|71-73—144
|Jon Rahm
|72-72—144
|Billy Horschel
|68-76—144
|Aaron Rai
|70-74—144
|Ryan Fox
|72-72—144
|Phil Mickelson
|79-65—144
|Russell Knox
|72-72—144
|Jordan Spieth
|75-69—144
|Alex Noren
|71-74—145
|Matt Wallace
|74-71—145
|Kyle Stanley
|73-72—145
|Rafa Cabrera Bello
|76-69—145
|Webb Simpson
|73-72—145
|Alexander Björk
|75-70—145
|Bubba Watson
|70-75—145
|Henrik Stenson
|72-73—145
|Shane Lowry
|70-76—146
|Thorbjørn Olesen
|72-74—146
|Eddie Pepperell
|77-70—147
|Shubhankar Sharma
|70-77—147
|Tom Lewis
|74-73—147
|Kevin Na
|72-75—147
|Satoshi Kodaira
|75-72—147
|Bryson DeChambeau
|75-73—148
|Emiliano Grillo
|76-73—149
|Chez Reavie
|75-76—151
|Adrian Otaegui
|77-74—151
|Byeong Hun An
|77-74—151
|Marc Leishman
|77-75—152
|Lucas Bjerregaard
|76-76—152
|Matthew Millar
|74-82—156
|Shaun Norris
|79-80—159
|Sanghyun Park
|80-79—159
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.