WGC-Mexico Championship Scores

February 22, 2019 7:17 pm
 
Friday
At Chapultepec GC
Mexico City
Purse: $10.25 million
Yardage: 7,345; Par: 71
Second Round
Dustin Johnson 64-67—131
Rory McIlroy 63-70—133
Matt Kuchar 66-67—133
Sergio Garcia 69-66—135
Tommy Fleetwood 70-65—135
Cameron Smith 69-67—136
Ian Poulter 68-68—136
Kiradech Aphibarnrat 68-69—137
Richard Sterne 69-68—137
Charles Howell III 69-68—137
Tiger Woods 71-66—137
Tyrrell Hatton 67-70—137
Louis Oosthuizen 72-66—138
Francesco Molinari 71-67—138
Joost Luiten 71-67—138
Jake McLeod 70-69—139
Patrick Cantlay 72-67—139
David Lipsky 68-71—139
Justin Thomas 66-73—139
Kevin Kisner 73-67—140
Patrick Reed 72-68—140
Erik van Rooyen 72-68—140
Shugo Imahira 73-67—140
Danny Willett 71-69—140
George Coetzee 67-74—141
Aaron Wise 73-68—141
HaoTong Li 69-72—141
Gary Woodland 71-71—142
Keegan Bradley 69-73—142
Branden Grace 71-71—142
Tony Finau 73-69—142
Hideki Matsuyama 72-70—142
Xander Schauffele 69-73—142
Patton Kizzire 69-73—142
Matthew Fitzpatrick 72-71—143
Abraham Ancer 71-72—143
Paul Casey 71-72—143
Brooks Koepka 73-70—143
Lee Westwood 73-71—144
Rickie Fowler 71-73—144
Jon Rahm 72-72—144
Billy Horschel 68-76—144
Aaron Rai 70-74—144
Ryan Fox 72-72—144
Phil Mickelson 79-65—144
Russell Knox 72-72—144
Jordan Spieth 75-69—144
Alex Noren 71-74—145
Matt Wallace 74-71—145
Kyle Stanley 73-72—145
Rafa Cabrera Bello 76-69—145
Webb Simpson 73-72—145
Alexander Björk 75-70—145
Bubba Watson 70-75—145
Henrik Stenson 72-73—145
Shane Lowry 70-76—146
Thorbjørn Olesen 72-74—146
Eddie Pepperell 77-70—147
Shubhankar Sharma 70-77—147
Tom Lewis 74-73—147
Kevin Na 72-75—147
Satoshi Kodaira 75-72—147
Bryson DeChambeau 75-73—148
Emiliano Grillo 76-73—149
Chez Reavie 75-76—151
Adrian Otaegui 77-74—151
Byeong Hun An 77-74—151
Marc Leishman 77-75—152
Lucas Bjerregaard 76-76—152
Matthew Millar 74-82—156
Shaun Norris 79-80—159
Sanghyun Park 80-79—159

