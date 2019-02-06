Wichita State rolls past East Carolina 65-49

GREENVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Samajae Haynes-Jones scored 18 points as Wichita State beat East Carolina 65-49 on Wednesday night to notch its third-straight win.

Haynes-Jones was 7 of 9 from the field including two from distance for the Shockers (11-11, 4-6 American Athletic Conference). Markis McDuffie added 14 points, Jaime Echenique had 10 rebounds in addition to his eight points and Asbjorn Midtgaard led the team with 11 rebounds.

Wichita State dominated the boards, outrebounding East Carolina 46-27 with 31 rebounds on defense. The Pirates (9-13, 2-8) were held to just 20 points in the first half, a season low.

The Shockers led 34-20 at the break and East Carolina closed it to 38-27 early in the second half. McDuffie answered with a 3-pointer as the Pirates fell into a slump midway through and a dunk by Midtgaard pushed the Shockers’ lead to 50-34 with just under nine minutes remaining.

Isaac Fleming and Jayden Gardner scored 11 points apiece for the Pirates.

