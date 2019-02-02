Listen Live Sports

Wieck leads balanced Navy attack in win over Loyola (MD)

February 2, 2019 4:14 pm
 
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Evan Wieck scored 13 points and Hasan Abdullah added 12 points and Navy held on to beat Loyola (Maryland) 71-68 on Saturday.

George Kiernan made a pair of free throws with 5:20 remaining and Navy (7-14, 4-6 Patriot League) led 61-52. The Greyhounds followed with a dunk by Andrew Kostecka, Isaiah Hart added a 3-point play and James Fives’ 3-pointer narrowed the margin to a point. Wieck made two fouls shots with 93 seconds left, Kostecka countered with a jumper and Cam Davis’ 3 with 43 seconds left put the Midshipmen up 66-62. Wieck followed with a layup and Navy maintained a safe distance the rest of the way.

Navy raced to a 17-6 lead before Loyola (8-15, 4-6) went on a 15-3 run and grabbed the lead on KaVaughn Scott’s dunk with 6:21 before halftime. Neither team scored for three minutes before Navy went an 11-0 run to close the half.

Wieck made 5 of 6 from the field and had seven rebounds. John Carter Jr. and Kiernan each scored 10.

Kostescka led Loyola with 27 points and 10 rebounds.

