Wieters agrees to minor league contract with Cardinals

JUPITER, Fla. (AP) — Catcher Matt Wieters has agreed to a minor league contract with the St. Louis Cardinals.

If added to the 40-man roster, the 32-year-old would get a one-year contract calling for a $1.5 million salary while in the major leagues. He would have the chance to earn $500,000 in performance bonuses based on games: $100,000 each for 40, 50, 60, 70 and 80.

A four-time All-Star with Baltimore from 2009-16, Wieters will compete with Francisco Pena for the backup job behind Yadier Molina, the only catcher on the Cardinals’ 40-man roster.

Wieters spent the past two seasons with Washington. He hit .238 with eight homers and 30 RBIs last year, when he was sidelined between March 31 and April 12 with a strained left oblique muscle and between May 10 and July 9 with a strained left hamstring.

His contract with the Nationals paid $21 million over the two years.

St. Louis announced the deal Wednesday.

