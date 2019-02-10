Wild-Islanders Sums

Minnesota 0 1 0—1 N.Y. Islanders 1 1 0—2

First Period_1, N.Y. Islanders, Beauvillier 13 (Filppula, Komarov), 14:05. Penalties_Spurgeon, MIN, (interference), 9:22; Foligno, MIN, (high sticking), 14:46; Mayfield, NYI, (boarding), 19:42.

Second Period_2, Minnesota, Granlund 13 (Parise, Zucker), 0:38 (pp). 3, N.Y. Islanders, Toews 4 (Bailey, Pulock), 2:01 (pp). Penalties_Bitetto, MIN, (holding), 1:28; Brodin, MIN, (slashing), 3:45; Filppula, NYI, (interference), 3:49; Pateryn, MIN, (hooking), 12:19.

Third Period_None. Penalties_Barzal, NYI, (roughing), 8:29; Brodin, MIN, (high sticking), 16:10.

Shots on Goal_Minnesota 9-6-12_27. N.Y. Islanders 15-10-9_34.

Power-play opportunities_Minnesota 1 of 3; N.Y. Islanders 1 of 6.

Goalies_Minnesota, Dubnyk 21-19-4 (34 shots-32 saves). N.Y. Islanders, Greiss 16-8-2 (27-26).

A_13,825 (15,795). T_2:23.

Referees_Tom Chmielewski, Steve Kozari. Linesmen_Scott Cherrey, Pierre Racicot.

