Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Wild-Jets Sums

February 26, 2019 10:46 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Minnesota 0 1 2—3
Winnipeg 1 1 0—2

First Period_1, Winnipeg, Scheifele 31 (Laine, Connor), 8:53 (pp). Penalties_Pateryn, MIN, (high sticking), 7:40; Seeler, MIN, (hooking), 10:07.

Second Period_2, Minnesota, Hunt 5 (Donato), 11:50 (pp). 3, Winnipeg, Laine 29 (Chiarot, Wheeler), 12:04. Penalties_Laine, WPG, (hooking), 10:29.

Third Period_4, Minnesota, Zucker 16 (Staal, Donato), 18:33 (pp). 5, Minnesota, Eriksson Ek 6 (Brodin, Parise), 18:59. Penalties_Greenway, MIN, (interference), 0:22; Myers, WPG, (cross checking), 16:46; Parise, MIN, (tripping), 19:20.

Shots on Goal_Minnesota 12-14-13_39. Winnipeg 13-10-9_32.

        Insight by GitLab: Learn how agencies are implementing applications to work across hybrid cloud environments in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Power-play opportunities_Minnesota 2 of 2; Winnipeg 1 of 4.

Goalies_Minnesota, Dubnyk 25-21-5 (32 shots-30 saves). Winnipeg, Hellebuyck 27-18-2 (39-36).

A_15,321 (15,321). T_2:21.

Referees_Chris Schlenker, Justin St Pierre. Linesmen_Shandor Alphonso, Brian Murphy.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|5 National Health Symposium
3|5 AWEA Wind Power on Capitol Hill
3|6 DC Blockchain Summit 2019
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

US marines participate in the 2019 Trials cycling competition

Today in History

1820: President Monroe signs Missouri Compromise

Get our daily newsletter.