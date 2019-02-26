Wild-Jets Sums

Minnesota 0 1 2—3 Winnipeg 1 1 0—2

First Period_1, Winnipeg, Scheifele 31 (Laine, Connor), 8:53 (pp). Penalties_Pateryn, MIN, (high sticking), 7:40; Seeler, MIN, (hooking), 10:07.

Second Period_2, Minnesota, Hunt 5 (Donato), 11:50 (pp). 3, Winnipeg, Laine 29 (Chiarot, Wheeler), 12:04. Penalties_Laine, WPG, (hooking), 10:29.

Third Period_4, Minnesota, Zucker 16 (Staal, Donato), 18:33 (pp). 5, Minnesota, Eriksson Ek 6 (Brodin, Parise), 18:59. Penalties_Greenway, MIN, (interference), 0:22; Myers, WPG, (cross checking), 16:46; Parise, MIN, (tripping), 19:20.

Shots on Goal_Minnesota 12-14-13_39. Winnipeg 13-10-9_32.

Power-play opportunities_Minnesota 2 of 2; Winnipeg 1 of 4.

Goalies_Minnesota, Dubnyk 25-21-5 (32 shots-30 saves). Winnipeg, Hellebuyck 27-18-2 (39-36).

A_15,321 (15,321). T_2:21.

Referees_Chris Schlenker, Justin St Pierre. Linesmen_Shandor Alphonso, Brian Murphy.

