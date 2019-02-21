Wild-Rangers Sums

Minnesota 1 1 2—4 N.Y. Rangers 0 1 0—1

First Period_1, Minnesota, Spurgeon 12 (Donato, E.Staal), 15:04 (pp). Penalties_McQuaid, NYR, (tripping), 13:12.

Second Period_2, N.Y. Rangers, Buchnevich 12 (DeAngelo, Strome), 5:06 (pp). 3, Minnesota, Granlund 15 (Parise, Pateryn), 8:41. Penalties_Greenway, MIN, (tripping), 4:37.

Third Period_4, Minnesota, Parise 24, 11:03. 5, Minnesota, Greenway 10 (E.Staal, Donato), 17:23. Penalties_Donato, MIN, major (high sticking), 12:27.

Shots on Goal_Minnesota 10-13-12_35. N.Y. Rangers 8-14-12_34.

Power-play opportunities_Minnesota 1 of 1; N.Y. Rangers 1 of 3.

Goalies_Minnesota, Dubnyk 22-21-5 (34 shots-33 saves). N.Y. Rangers, Lundqvist 17-16-8 (34-31).

A_17,271 (18,006). T_2:28.

Referees_Wes McCauley, Francois St Laurent. Linesmen_Tim Nowak, Andrew Smith.

