Wild-Red Wings Sum

Minnesota 2 1 0—3 Detroit 0 1 1—2

First Period_1, Minnesota, Kunin 5 (Donato, Eriksson Ek), 16:56. 2, Minnesota, Greenway 11 (Zucker), 18:53.

Second Period_3, Detroit, Bertuzzi 15 (Larkin, Hronek), 1:35. 4, Minnesota, Staal 18 (Kunin, Parise), 10:09 (pp).

Third Period_5, Detroit, Mantha 15 (Larkin, Hronek), 3:06 (pp).

Shots on Goal_Minnesota 16-9-10_35. Detroit 9-8-11_28.

Power-play opportunities_Minnesota 1 of 3; Detroit 1 of 2.

Goalies_Minnesota, Dubnyk 23-21-5 (28 shots-26 saves). Detroit, Bernier 6-14-4 (35-32).

A_19,515 (20,000). T_2:29.

Referees_Trevor Hanson, Steve Kozari. Linesmen_Brian Mach, Derek Nansen.

