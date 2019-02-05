Listen Live Sports

Wild-Sabres Sum

February 5, 2019 9:57 pm
 
Minnesota 0 3 1 0—4
Buffalo 1 2 1 0—5
Buffalo won shootout 1-0.

First Period_1, Buffalo, Rodrigues 7 (Eichel, Ristolainen), 4:31 (pp).

Second Period_2, Minnesota, Spurgeon 9 (Zucker, Granlund), 6:29. 3, Buffalo, Smith 2 (Reinhart), 7:32. 4, Buffalo, Dahlin 6 (Mittelstadt, Eichel), 11:33 (pp). 5, Minnesota, Spurgeon 10 (Kunin, Suter), 13:43. 6, Minnesota, Coyle 10 (Pateryn, Kunin), 17:05.

Third Period_7, Buffalo, Reinhart 13 (McCabe), 6:25. 8, Minnesota, Parise 21 (Coyle, Suter), 18:23.

Overtime_None.

Shootout_Minnesota 0 (Rask NG, Zucker NG, Parise NG), Buffalo 1 (Eichel NG, Mittelstadt NG, Reinhart G).

Shots on Goal_Minnesota 10-19-13-3_45. Buffalo 11-11-12-5_39.

Power-play opportunities_Minnesota 0 of 3; Buffalo 2 of 2.

Goalies_Minnesota, Dubnyk 20-17-4 (39 shots-35 saves). Buffalo, Ullmark 11-5-3 (45-41).

A_16,847 (19,070). T_2:43.

Referees_Jake Brenk, Kevin Pollock. Linesmen_Devin Berg, Steve Miller.

