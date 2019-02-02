Listen Live Sports

Williams lifts Kent State over Ball State 83-80 in OT

February 2, 2019 2:55 pm
 
MUNCIE, Ind. (AP) — Antonio Williams followed his desperation 3-pointer and scored the winning layup with 2.7 seconds left in overtime to help Kent State beat Ball State 83-80 on Saturday.

Williams threw it hard off the backboard from beyond the 3-point line, raced into the lane for the rebound and finished in the air. Ball State turned it over by throwing it out of bounds and C.J. Williamson iced it with two free throws.

Jalen Avery and Jaylin Walker scored 18 points apiece and combined for 7 of 9 3-pointers for Kent State (16-5, 5-3 Mid-American Conference), who were outrebounded 41-33 but forced 20 Cardinals turnovers. Williamson and Phil Whittington added 13 points apiece and Williams had eight with four steals.

K.J. Walton scored a career-high 26 points for his fifth 20-point game of the season for the Cardinals (11-11, 2-7). Tayler Persons scored 14 points with seven rebounds and Tahjai Teague added 14 points before fouling out.

Walton tied it at 70 with four seconds left in regulation on his first made 3-pointer of the season.

