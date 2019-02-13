Listen Live Sports

Wilson helps carry Army past Boston U. 71-61

February 13, 2019 8:38 pm
 
< a min read
WEST POINT, N.Y. (AP) — Matt Wilson tallied 15 points and 11 rebounds to help lift Army to a 71-61 win over Boston University on Wednesday.

Tommy Funk had 17 points for Army (12-14, 7-6 Patriot League), which snapped its four-game losing streak. Alex King added 10 points. Lonnie Grayson had 10 points for the home team.

Javante McCoy had 19 points for the Terriers (11-15, 4-9). Max Mahoney added 14 points and Tyler Scanlon had 11.

The Black Knights improve to 2-0 against the Terriers for the season. Army defeated Boston University 86-82 on Jan. 9. Army faces Navy on the road on Saturday. Boston University takes on Lehigh at home on Saturday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

