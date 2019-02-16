Listen Live Sports

Windler carries Belmont past Tennessee Tech 93-65

February 16, 2019 11:34 pm
 
COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Dylan Windler had 21 points as Belmont extended its winning streak to nine games, romping past Tennessee Tech 93-65 on Saturday night.

Kevin McClain had 16 points for Belmont (21-4, 12-2 Ohio Valley Conference). Nick Hopkins added 11 points. Seth Adelsperger had 10 points for the visitors.

Jr Clay had 20 points and eight rebounds for the Golden Eagles (7-20, 3-11), whose losing streak stretched to six games. Hunter Vick added 15 points. Courtney Alexander II had seven rebounds.

The Bruins improve to 2-0 against the Golden Eagles on the season. Belmont defeated Tennessee Tech 79-67 on Jan. 5. Belmont matches up against Eastern Illinois at home on Thursday. Tennessee Tech faces Eastern Kentucky at home on Thursday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

