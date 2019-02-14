Windler scores 31 to lead Belmont past Tennessee St. 77-66

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Dylan Windler had 31 points and 13 rebounds as Belmont stretched its winning streak to eight games, beating Tennessee State 77-66 on Thursday night.

Windler shot 11 for 14 from the field.

Grayson Murphy had 15 points and seven rebounds for Belmont (20-4, 11-2 Ohio Valley Conference). Kevin McClain added 11 points.

Donte Fitzpatrick-Dorsey had 19 points and nine rebounds for the Tigers (8-17, 5-8). Michael Littlejohn added 16 points. Emmanuel Egbuta had 10 points.

Kamar McKnight had only 4 points despite coming into the matchup as the Tigers’ second leading scorer at 12 points per game. He shot 20 percent from beyond the arc (1 of 5).

The Bruins improve to 2-0 against the Tigers for the season. Belmont defeated Tennessee State 92-74 on Jan. 19. Belmont plays Tennessee Tech on the road on Saturday. Tennessee State plays Jacksonville State on the road on Saturday.

