Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Windler scores 31 to lead Belmont past Tennessee St. 77-66

February 14, 2019 11:38 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Dylan Windler had 31 points and 13 rebounds as Belmont stretched its winning streak to eight games, beating Tennessee State 77-66 on Thursday night.

Windler shot 11 for 14 from the field.

Grayson Murphy had 15 points and seven rebounds for Belmont (20-4, 11-2 Ohio Valley Conference). Kevin McClain added 11 points.

Donte Fitzpatrick-Dorsey had 19 points and nine rebounds for the Tigers (8-17, 5-8). Michael Littlejohn added 16 points. Emmanuel Egbuta had 10 points.

        Insight by GitLab: Learn how agencies are implementing applications to work across hybrid cloud environments in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Kamar McKnight had only 4 points despite coming into the matchup as the Tigers’ second leading scorer at 12 points per game. He shot 20 percent from beyond the arc (1 of 5).

The Bruins improve to 2-0 against the Tigers for the season. Belmont defeated Tennessee State 92-74 on Jan. 19. Belmont plays Tennessee Tech on the road on Saturday. Tennessee State plays Jacksonville State on the road on Saturday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|19 Government Performance Management:...
2|21 Chantilly, VA Engineering, Technology...
2|21 TECHEXPO Polygraph Only Hiring Event
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

US, Thai sailors participate in mine detection simulation

Today in History

1885: Washington monument completed, dedicated

Get our daily newsletter.