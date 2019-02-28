Windler scores 32 to lead Belmont over UT Martin 112-67

MARTIN, Tenn. (AP) — Dylan Windler had 32 points and 12 rebounds as Belmont extended its winning streak to 12 games, romping past UT Martin 112-67 on Thursday night.

Windler shot 10 for 13 from the floor, including 7 of 10 on 3-pointers.

Nick Muszynski had 19 points and three blocks for Belmont (24-4, 15-2 Ohio Valley Conference). Michael Benkert added 12 points. Kevin McClain had 10 points and eight assists for the visiting team.

Belmont is undefeated (4-0) when scoring at least 100 points this season.

The 112 points were a season best for Belmont, which also registered season highs with 19 3-pointers and 31 assists, justifying their second-ranked scoring offense (89 points per game).

Belmont dominated the first half and led 59-23 at the break. The Skyhawks’ 23 first-half points were a season low for the team.

Craig Randall had 17 points for the Skyhawks (10-18, 5-12). Minfeke Sanoe added 12 points. Derek Hawthorne, Jr. had 10 points.

The Bruins improve to 2-0 against the Skyhawks for the season. Belmont defeated UT Martin 82-67 on Feb. 2. Belmont finishes out the regular season against Southeast Missouri on the road on Saturday. UT Martin finishes out the regular season against Tennessee State at home on Saturday.

