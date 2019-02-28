Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Windler scores 32 to lead Belmont over UT Martin 112-67

February 28, 2019 11:24 pm
 
1 min read
Share       

MARTIN, Tenn. (AP) — Dylan Windler had 32 points and 12 rebounds as Belmont extended its winning streak to 12 games, romping past UT Martin 112-67 on Thursday night.

Windler shot 10 for 13 from the floor, including 7 of 10 on 3-pointers.

Nick Muszynski had 19 points and three blocks for Belmont (24-4, 15-2 Ohio Valley Conference). Michael Benkert added 12 points. Kevin McClain had 10 points and eight assists for the visiting team.

Belmont is undefeated (4-0) when scoring at least 100 points this season.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts explore IT modernization successes in this free webinar.

Advertisement

The 112 points were a season best for Belmont, which also registered season highs with 19 3-pointers and 31 assists, justifying their second-ranked scoring offense (89 points per game).

Belmont dominated the first half and led 59-23 at the break. The Skyhawks’ 23 first-half points were a season low for the team.

Craig Randall had 17 points for the Skyhawks (10-18, 5-12). Minfeke Sanoe added 12 points. Derek Hawthorne, Jr. had 10 points.

The Bruins improve to 2-0 against the Skyhawks for the season. Belmont defeated UT Martin 82-67 on Feb. 2. Belmont finishes out the regular season against Southeast Missouri on the road on Saturday. UT Martin finishes out the regular season against Tennessee State at home on Saturday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|7 ASPA's 2019 Annual Conference
3|8 Open House for Prospective Students at...
3|8 Ethics for the CIA, CPA, CFE and CISA...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Soldiers participate in leadership training activity

Today in History

1965: US Marines first land at Da Nang

Get our daily newsletter.