Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Winthrop defeats Hampton 101-91

February 9, 2019 4:35 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

ROCK HILL, S.C. (AP) — Nych Smith and Josh Ferguson scored 20 points apiece as Winthrop defeated Hampton 101-91 on Saturday. Ferguson also had eight rebounds for the Eagles.

Bjorn Broman had 18 points for Winthrop (16-8, 8-3 Big South Conference). Charles Falden added 16 points and six rebounds.

Winthrop is undefeated (4-0) when scoring at least 100 points this season.

Jermaine Marrow had 32 points for the Pirates (10-13, 5-5). Kalin Fisher scored a season-high 29 points. Trevond Barnes had 11 points.

        Insight by GitLab: Learn how agencies are implementing applications to work across hybrid cloud environments in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Winthrop matches up against Presbyterian at home on Wednesday. Hampton matches up against Campbell on the road on Wednesday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|19 AFCEA Bethesda February Breakfast
2|19 Government Performance Management:...
2|19 Small Sats Workshop: The Speed of...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Navy diver resurfaces during training under frozen lake

Today in History

1933: FDR escapes assassination in Miami

Get our daily newsletter.