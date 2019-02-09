Winthrop defeats Hampton 101-91

ROCK HILL, S.C. (AP) — Nych Smith and Josh Ferguson scored 20 points apiece as Winthrop defeated Hampton 101-91 on Saturday. Ferguson also had eight rebounds for the Eagles.

Bjorn Broman had 18 points for Winthrop (16-8, 8-3 Big South Conference). Charles Falden added 16 points and six rebounds.

Winthrop is undefeated (4-0) when scoring at least 100 points this season.

Jermaine Marrow had 32 points for the Pirates (10-13, 5-5). Kalin Fisher scored a season-high 29 points. Trevond Barnes had 11 points.

Advertisement

Winthrop matches up against Presbyterian at home on Wednesday. Hampton matches up against Campbell on the road on Wednesday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.