Winthrop holds off Charleston Southern 76-72

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Charles Falden and Josh Ferguson scored 17 points apiece and Winthrop held off Charleston Southern 76-72 on Thursday night.

Falden made 7 of 11 shots, including 3 of 5 from 3-point range, and grabbed nine rebounds for the Eagles (15-8, 7-3 Big South Conference), who snapped a two-game skid and moved into second place, two games behind Radford.

Ferguson sank 7 of 12 shots, also making 3 of 5 from distance, as the Eagles shot 48 percent from the floor and 45 percent behind the arc (13 of 29). Adam Pickett pitched in with 14 points, six rebounds and four assists.

Winthrop trailed 35-33 at halftime and the two teams traded leads early in the second half, but Falden nailed a 3-pointer with 15:22 left to play for a 46-45 lead and built the lead to 16 points before a late run by the Bucs.

Advertisement

Dontrell Shuler topped the Buccaneers (10-12, 4-5) with 16 points and five steals, while Phlandrous Fleming Jr. added 14 points and six assists.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.