Wizards-Bucks, Box

February 6, 2019 11:03 pm
 
WASHINGTON (129)

Ariza 1-6 2-2 5, Green 6-10 5-5 22, Bryant 12-19 1-1 26, Satoransky 5-10 3-4 16, Beal 12-22 4-5 30, Dekker 5-10 0-0 12, McRae 4-7 0-0 9, Randle 2-7 1-2 6, Jenkins 1-1 0-0 3. Totals 48-92 16-19 129.

MILWAUKEE (148)

Middleton 6-10 1-1 16, Antetokounmpo 17-21 6-11 43, Lopez 4-6 2-2 11, Bledsoe 8-16 2-2 22, Brogdon 7-14 1-2 18, Wilson 2-6 0-0 4, Ilyasova 4-4 2-2 12, Wood 0-2 0-0 0, Hill 4-8 0-0 9, Connaughton 0-0 1-2 1, Snell 2-3 0-0 5, Brown 2-3 2-4 7. Totals 56-93 17-26 148.

Washington 35 30 42 22—129
Milwaukee 50 35 35 28—148

3-Point Goals_Washington 17-37 (Green 5-9, Satoransky 3-4, Dekker 2-4, Beal 2-8, Jenkins 1-1, McRae 1-2, Bryant 1-3, Ariza 1-3, Randle 1-3), Milwaukee 19-30 (Bledsoe 4-5, Antetokounmpo 3-3, Brogdon 3-4, Middleton 3-5, Ilyasova 2-2, Snell 1-2, Brown 1-2, Hill 1-2, Lopez 1-3, Wilson 0-2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Washington 39 (Bryant 14), Milwaukee 35 (Wilson 7). Assists_Washington 34 (Satoransky 10), Milwaukee 33 (Bledsoe 11). Total Fouls_Washington 23, Milwaukee 20. A_17,360 (17,500).

