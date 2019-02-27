Listen Live Sports

Wizards-Nets, Box

February 27, 2019 10:06 pm
 
WASHINGTON (125)

Green 5-9 4-4 15, Ariza 6-13 8-9 23, Portis 4-12 2-2 10, Satoransky 3-7 0-0 7, Beal 12-22 4-4 31, Brown Jr. 3-7 0-0 7, Parker 3-9 2-4 9, Johnson 1-3 0-0 3, Bryant 6-10 6-8 18, Randle 1-4 0-0 2. Totals 44-96 26-31 125.

BROOKLYN (116)

Harris 2-7 0-0 6, Graham 3-7 0-0 6, Allen 6-9 0-1 12, Russell 9-16 9-10 28, LeVert 0-5 0-0 0, Dudley 2-3 0-0 5, Hollis-Jefferson 2-5 4-6 8, Carroll 2-5 2-4 7, Kurucs 1-3 5-6 7, Davis 0-2 3-4 3, Napier 7-14 7-7 22, Crabbe 3-6 0-0 8, McCall 2-3 0-1 4. Totals 39-85 30-39 116.

Washington 34 34 33 24—125
Brooklyn 28 32 19 37—116

3-Point Goals_Washington 11-37 (Ariza 3-8, Beal 3-9, Parker 1-1, Satoransky 1-2, Brown Jr. 1-3, Green 1-3, Johnson 1-3, Randle 0-2, Bryant 0-2, Portis 0-4), Brooklyn 8-35 (Crabbe 2-5, Harris 2-5, Dudley 1-2, Carroll 1-2, Russell 1-5, Napier 1-7, McCall 0-1, Allen 0-1, LeVert 0-3, Graham 0-4). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Washington 57 (Parker 14), Brooklyn 41 (Graham 7). Assists_Washington 34 (Satoransky 10), Brooklyn 20 (Russell 7). Total Fouls_Washington 30, Brooklyn 27. Technicals_Washington coach Wizards (Defensive three second), Beal. A_13,683 (17,732).

