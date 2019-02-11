Wizards-Pistons, Box

Green 1-6 1-2 4, Ariza 10-14 0-1 23, Bryant 4-7 0-0 8, Randle 2-5 0-0 5, Beal 9-19 12-12 32, Johnson 2-5 1-1 6, Parker 0-3 0-2 0, Portis 9-17 0-1 24, McRae 5-8 0-0 10. Totals 42-84 14-19 112.
Brown 4-4 0-0 9, Griffin 12-23 3-4 31, Drummond 12-19 8-10 32, Jackson 5-8 2-2 16, Galloway 0-4 0-0 0, Pachulia 2-2 0-0 4, Maker 2-3 0-0 5, Smith 2-7 2-2 7, Calderon 0-0 0-0 0, Ellington 1-8 0-0 2, Kennard 4-7 3-3 15. Totals 44-85 18-21 121.
|Washington
|27
|32
|20
|33—112
|Detroit
|36
|25
|29
|31—121
3-Point Goals_Washington 14-39 (Portis 6-10, Ariza 3-6, Beal 2-8, Randle 1-2, Johnson 1-3, Green 1-5, Bryant 0-2, Parker 0-3), Detroit 15-36 (Jackson 4-4, Kennard 4-6, Griffin 4-10, Brown 1-1, Maker 1-1, Smith 1-3, Drummond 0-1, Galloway 0-3, Ellington 0-7). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Washington 37 (Bryant 8), Detroit 48 (Drummond 17). Assists_Washington 31 (Beal 10), Detroit 25 (Griffin 9). Total Fouls_Washington 21, Detroit 21. Technicals_Jackson. A_15,246 (20,491).
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.