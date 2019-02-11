Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Wizards-Pistons, Box

February 11, 2019 9:35 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
WASHINGTON (112)

Green 1-6 1-2 4, Ariza 10-14 0-1 23, Bryant 4-7 0-0 8, Randle 2-5 0-0 5, Beal 9-19 12-12 32, Johnson 2-5 1-1 6, Parker 0-3 0-2 0, Portis 9-17 0-1 24, McRae 5-8 0-0 10. Totals 42-84 14-19 112.

DETROIT (121)

Brown 4-4 0-0 9, Griffin 12-23 3-4 31, Drummond 12-19 8-10 32, Jackson 5-8 2-2 16, Galloway 0-4 0-0 0, Pachulia 2-2 0-0 4, Maker 2-3 0-0 5, Smith 2-7 2-2 7, Calderon 0-0 0-0 0, Ellington 1-8 0-0 2, Kennard 4-7 3-3 15. Totals 44-85 18-21 121.

Washington 27 32 20 33—112
Detroit 36 25 29 31—121

3-Point Goals_Washington 14-39 (Portis 6-10, Ariza 3-6, Beal 2-8, Randle 1-2, Johnson 1-3, Green 1-5, Bryant 0-2, Parker 0-3), Detroit 15-36 (Jackson 4-4, Kennard 4-6, Griffin 4-10, Brown 1-1, Maker 1-1, Smith 1-3, Drummond 0-1, Galloway 0-3, Ellington 0-7). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Washington 37 (Bryant 8), Detroit 48 (Drummond 17). Assists_Washington 31 (Beal 10), Detroit 25 (Griffin 9). Total Fouls_Washington 21, Detroit 21. Technicals_Jackson. A_15,246 (20,491).

        Insight by VMware: Export-Import Bank of the U.S. and U.S. Trade and Development Agency explore implementing a hybrid cloud solution in small agencies in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|19 AFCEA Bethesda February Breakfast
2|19 Government Performance Management:...
2|19 Small Sats Workshop: The Speed of...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

43 combat, flight officers receive their Air Force wings

Today in History

1977: Enterprise shuttle takes first captive flight atop plane

Get our daily newsletter.