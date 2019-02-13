Listen Live Sports

Wizards-Raptors, Box

February 13, 2019 10:19 pm
 
WASHINGTON (120)

J.Green 8-14 3-3 23, Ariza 5-11 6-6 19, Bryant 5-11 1-2 13, Randle 0-4 2-4 2, Beal 6-15 14-15 28, Parker 8-15 5-7 22, Johnson 0-2 1-2 1, Portis 5-10 0-0 12, McRae 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 37-84 32-39 120.

TORONTO (129)

D.Green 3-6 2-2 10, Siakam 15-25 10-12 44, Ibaka 4-9 1-2 10, Lowry 4-12 2-2 14, Powell 3-10 5-6 11, Anunoby 9-14 0-0 22, Boucher 1-2 0-0 3, Gasol 2-7 3-4 7, Loyd 0-0 0-0 0, Lin 3-7 2-2 8. Totals 44-92 25-30 129.

Washington 26 39 28 27—120
Toronto 30 29 44 26—129

3-Point Goals_Washington 14-40 (J.Green 4-7, Ariza 3-9, Portis 2-4, Bryant 2-4, Beal 2-7, Parker 1-3, McRae 0-1, Johnson 0-2, Randle 0-3), Toronto 16-38 (Siakam 4-5, Anunoby 4-8, Lowry 4-10, D.Green 2-4, Ibaka 1-1, Boucher 1-2, Lin 0-3, Powell 0-5). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Washington 43 (Parker 9), Toronto 52 (Ibaka 13). Assists_Washington 27 (Beal 11), Toronto 32 (Lowry 13). Total Fouls_Washington 28, Toronto 27. Technicals_Toronto coach Nick Nurse. A_19,800 (19,800).

