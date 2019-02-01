Thursday, Jan. 31 EAST

Boston College 92, Duke 90

Davidson 62, George Washington 42

Fordham 65, La Salle 54

Rutgers 69, Indiana 64

Advertisement

Syracuse 72, Virginia 68

Virginia Tech 74, Pittsburgh 58

SOUTH

Auburn 64, Mississippi 51

Austin Peay 72, Tennessee Tech 65

Belmont 91, SE Missouri 57

Chattanooga 72, W. Carolina 58

Coastal Carolina 79, Louisiana-Monroe 54

ETSU 85, UNC-Greensboro 76

Florida St. 62, Miami 58

Furman 57, Samford 36

Louisiana Tech 86, FAU 55

Louisiana-Lafayette 73, Appalachian St. 55

Louisville 78, UConn 69

Maryland 75, Wisconsin 57

Mercer 81, Wofford 79

Mississippi St. 68, LSU 35

Murray St. 64, Jacksonville St. 59

N. Kentucky 60, IUPUI 57

NC State 59, Wake Forest 50

North Carolina 91, Georgia Tech 90

Notre Dame 101, Clemson 63

South Carolina 74, Kentucky 70

Southern Miss. 71, FIU 57

Tennessee 67, Florida 50

UT Martin 73, Tennessee St. 61

MIDWEST

Cleveland St. 67, Detroit 51

E. Illinois 80, E. Kentucky 60

Minnesota 61, Northwestern 54

Morehead St. 73, SIU-Edwardsville 67

Nebraska 84, Purdue 64

New Mexico St. 90, UMKC 86

Ohio St. 78, Illinois 70

Saint Louis 60, George Mason 53

Wright St. 72, Ill.-Chicago 47

Youngstown St. 76, Oakland 61

SOUTHWEST

Georgia 80, Arkansas 72

Marshall 63, UTEP 60

Old Dominion 72, North Texas 71

Rice 61, Charlotte 51

Texas A&M 69, Vanderbilt 53

W. Kentucky 81, UTSA 62

FAR WEST

CS Northridge 74, Cal St.-Fullerton 44

California 81, Stanford 80

California Baptist 83, Utah Valley 54

Gonzaga 63, Pacific 51

Idaho 86, N. Arizona 69

Idaho St. 56, Sacramento St. 42

Loyola Marymount 61, BYU 58

Pepperdine 88, San Diego 65

Portland St. 65, Weber St. 38

S. Dakota St. 83, Denver 67

S. Utah 73, E. Washington 63

Saint Mary’s (Cal) 113, Portland 85

UC Davis 70, Long Beach St. 50

UC Irvine 74, UC Santa Barbara 68

UC Riverside 60, Hawaii 55

___

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.