Women’s College Basketball Scores

February 1, 2019 11:01 pm
 
Friday, Feb. 1
EAST

Butler 73, St. John’s 68

Dartmouth 81, Brown 61

Georgetown 62, Creighton 53

Manhattan 47, Fairfield 41

Marist 73, Siena 58

Penn 59, Cornell 46

Princeton 79, Columbia 64

Quinnipiac 58, Monmouth (NJ) 46

Villanova 53, Providence 33

Xavier 80, Seton Hall 76

Yale 65, Harvard 62

SOUTH

Delaware 70, William & Mary 59

Drexel 59, Elon 44

Northeastern 87, Coll. of Charleston 56

UNC-Wilmington 89, Hofstra 54

MIDWEST

Indiana St. 76, Evansville 69

Loyola of Chicago 62, Illinois St. 59

Michigan 90, Iowa 81

Missouri St. 85, Drake 79

N. Iowa 65, S. Illinois 53

Valparaiso 76, Bradley 73

W. Illinois 111, North Dakota 90

FAR WEST

Arizona St. 60, Arizona 47

___

