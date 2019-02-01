Butler 73, St. John’s 68
Dartmouth 81, Brown 61
Georgetown 62, Creighton 53
Manhattan 47, Fairfield 41
Marist 73, Siena 58
Penn 59, Cornell 46
Princeton 79, Columbia 64
Quinnipiac 58, Monmouth (NJ) 46
Villanova 53, Providence 33
Xavier 80, Seton Hall 76
Yale 65, Harvard 62
Delaware 70, William & Mary 59
Drexel 59, Elon 44
Northeastern 87, Coll. of Charleston 56
UNC-Wilmington 89, Hofstra 54
Indiana St. 76, Evansville 69
Loyola of Chicago 62, Illinois St. 59
Michigan 90, Iowa 81
Missouri St. 85, Drake 79
N. Iowa 65, S. Illinois 53
Valparaiso 76, Bradley 73
W. Illinois 111, North Dakota 90
Arizona St. 60, Arizona 47
