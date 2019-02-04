Monday, Feb. 4 EAST

Canisius 67, Iona 47

Md.-Eastern Shore 78, Savannah St. 46

SC State 63, Delaware St. 60

SOUTH

NC A&T 72, Bethune-Cookman 48

Advertisement

NC Central 64, Florida A&M 57

___

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.