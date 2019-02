By The Associated Press

Tuesday, Feb. 5 EAST

Temple 76, Houston 65

SOUTH

Campbell 61, SC-Upstate 41

Charleston Southern 70, UNC-Asheville 59

Florida Gulf Coast 76, North Alabama 51

Advertisement

Hampton 79, Presbyterian 62

High Point 65, Longwood 54

Jacksonville 68, Kennesaw St. 53

North Florida 72, Lipscomb 66

Radford 79, Gardner-Webb 69

Stetson 68, Liberty 56

___

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.