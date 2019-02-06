Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Women’s College Basketball Scores

February 6, 2019 9:01 pm
 
Wednesday, Feb. 6
EAST

Fordham 54, Saint Louis 51

Hartford 92, UMBC 47

La Salle 77, Rhode Island 71

Maine 66, Vermont 45

New Hampshire 54, Mass.-Lowell 46

Saint Joseph’s 66, Davidson 54

Stony Brook 68, Binghamton 53

UConn 118, East Carolina 55

VCU 59, St. Bonaventure 50

SOUTH

George Mason 61, George Washington 46

UNC-Greensboro 77, Wofford 61

MIDWEST

Cent. Michigan 81, Ball St. 63

Dayton 71, Richmond 50

Kent St. 55, W. Michigan 51

N. Illinois 88, Bowling Green 47

Ohio 92, Akron 70

W. Illinois 90, Purdue Fort Wayne 61

SOUTHWEST

Lamar 63, Abilene Christian 60

FAR WEST

San Diego St. 61, New Mexico 59

