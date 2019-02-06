Fordham 54, Saint Louis 51
Hartford 92, UMBC 47
La Salle 77, Rhode Island 71
Maine 66, Vermont 45
New Hampshire 54, Mass.-Lowell 46
Saint Joseph’s 66, Davidson 54
Stony Brook 68, Binghamton 53
UConn 118, East Carolina 55
VCU 59, St. Bonaventure 50
George Mason 61, George Washington 46
UNC-Greensboro 77, Wofford 61
Cent. Michigan 81, Ball St. 63
Dayton 71, Richmond 50
Kent St. 55, W. Michigan 51
N. Illinois 88, Bowling Green 47
Ohio 92, Akron 70
W. Illinois 90, Purdue Fort Wayne 61
Lamar 63, Abilene Christian 60
San Diego St. 61, New Mexico 59
___
