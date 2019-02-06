Wednesday, Feb. 6 EAST

Buffalo 73, Toledo 63

Fordham 54, Saint Louis 51

Hartford 92, UMBC 47

La Salle 77, Rhode Island 71

Maine 66, Vermont 45

New Hampshire 54, Mass.-Lowell 46

Saint Joseph’s 66, Davidson 54

Stony Brook 68, Binghamton 53

UConn 118, East Carolina 55

VCU 59, St. Bonaventure 50

SOUTH

George Mason 61, George Washington 46

New Orleans 84, Northwestern St. 73

SE Louisiana 56, Texas A&M-CC 45

Sam Houston St. 93, McNeese St. 80

South Florida 50, Tulane 45

UNC-Greensboro 77, Wofford 61

Wichita St. 57, Memphis 48

MIDWEST

Cent. Michigan 81, Ball St. 63

Dayton 71, Richmond 50

Kansas St. 72, Kansas 62

Kent St. 55, W. Michigan 51

Miami (Ohio) 63, E. Michigan 58

Minnesota 65, Indiana 61

N. Illinois 88, Bowling Green 47

Ohio 92, Akron 70

Ohio St. 78, Penn St. 73

South Dakota 78, Nebraska-Omaha 33

W. Illinois 90, Purdue Fort Wayne 61

SOUTHWEST

Lamar 63, Abilene Christian 60

Oral Roberts 74, Denver 66

Stephen F. Austin 65, Houston Baptist 53

TCU 70, Texas Tech 63

Tulsa 49, SMU 35

FAR WEST

Boise St. 64, UNLV 57

Fresno St. 64, Utah St. 53

San Diego St. 61, New Mexico 59

Wyoming 80, Air Force 60

