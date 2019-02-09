Friday, Feb. 8 EAST

Columbia 75, Harvard 65

Dartmouth 63, Cornell 56

James Madison 58, Northeastern 51

Penn 83, Brown 43

Advertisement

Providence 82, Seton Hall 75

Towson 68, Hofstra 56

Yale 96, Princeton 86

SOUTH

Coll. of Charleston 79, William & Mary 77

UNC-Wilmington 76, Elon 51

MIDWEST

Bradley 81, Indiana St. 80

Butler 63, Xavier 38

Cleveland St. 74, Ill.-Chicago 48

DePaul 93, Villanova 70

Drake 88, Valparaiso 62

IUPUI 64, Youngstown St. 44

Illinois St. 82, Evansville 59

Marquette 59, Georgetown 52

Missouri St. 70, S. Illinois 58

N. Iowa 71, Loyola of Chicago 65

St. John’s 51, Creighton 45

FAR WEST

Oregon 105, California 82

Southern Cal 84, Utah 80

Stanford 61, Oregon St. 44

UCLA 64, Colorado 60

___

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.