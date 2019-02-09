Listen Live Sports

Women’s College Basketball Scores

February 9, 2019 5:01 pm
 
Saturday, Feb. 9
EAST

Albany (NY) 65, Vermont 40

American U. 75, Army 62

Boston U. 52, Lehigh 48

Bucknell 75, Lafayette 43

Buffalo 75, Kent St. 66

Maine 58, UMBC 45

Manhattan 62, St. Peter’s 44

Monmouth (NJ) 56, Siena 54

New Hampshire 54, Binghamton 53

Quinnipiac 68, Canisius 51

Rider 70, Marist 64

Sacred Heart 76, Mount St. Mary’s 41

St. Francis Brooklyn 73, Fairleigh Dickinson 61

Stony Brook 64, Mass.-Lowell 47

UConn 109, Temple 74

Wagner 66, LIU Brooklyn 62

SOUTH

Belmont 77, Morehead St. 57

Bethune-Cookman 65, Norfolk St. 58

Campbell 49, UNC-Asheville 48

Charleston Southern 74, SC-Upstate 62

Coastal Carolina 77, Texas State 70

Davidson 67, St. Bonaventure 55

E. Illinois 67, Austin Peay 57

ETSU 64, Chattanooga 54

East Carolina 68, Memphis 59

FAU 86, UTSA 70

Florida Gulf Coast 65, Liberty 64

Georgia St. 74, Louisiana-Lafayette 71

Howard 81, Florida A&M 59

Kennesaw St. 70, NJIT 47

Lipscomb 61, Jacksonville 58

Louisiana-Monroe 80, Georgia Southern 62

Md.-Eastern Shore 69, NC Central 61

Mercer 68, Samford 52

Morgan St. 63, SC State 61

NC A&T 72, Delaware St. 49

Nicholls 76, New Orleans 62

North Alabama 77, North Florida 62

North Texas 76, W. Kentucky 67

Northwestern St. 89, McNeese St. 73

Radford 84, High Point 79

Rice 79, Marshall 67

Tennessee Tech 80, UT Martin 76

Texas-Arlington 72, Appalachian St. 65

UTEP 60, FIU 55

Winthrop 62, Presbyterian 54

Wofford 63, W. Carolina 55

MIDWEST

Denver 87, N. Dakota St. 67

Green Bay 56, Wright St. 37

Jacksonville St. 56, SE Missouri 39

Miami (Ohio) 82, Bowling Green 75

Milwaukee 59, N. Kentucky 38

Oakland 76, Detroit 65

Ohio 78, Cent. Michigan 75

S. Dakota St. 81, North Dakota 58

South Dakota 75, Oral Roberts 64

Toledo 63, E. Michigan 43

W. Illinois 79, Nebraska-Omaha 67

SOUTHWEST

Baylor 89, TCU 71

Cent. Arkansas 75, SE Louisiana 33

UCF 66, SMU 54

FAR WEST

Loyola Marymount 73, San Francisco 66

New Mexico 85, Nevada 74

___

