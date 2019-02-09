Albany (NY) 65, Vermont 40
American U. 75, Army 62
Boston U. 52, Lehigh 48
Bucknell 75, Lafayette 43
Buffalo 75, Kent St. 66
Maine 58, UMBC 45
Manhattan 62, St. Peter’s 44
Monmouth (NJ) 56, Siena 54
New Hampshire 54, Binghamton 53
Quinnipiac 68, Canisius 51
Rider 70, Marist 64
Sacred Heart 76, Mount St. Mary’s 41
St. Francis Brooklyn 73, Fairleigh Dickinson 61
Stony Brook 64, Mass.-Lowell 47
UConn 109, Temple 74
Wagner 66, LIU Brooklyn 62
Belmont 77, Morehead St. 57
Bethune-Cookman 65, Norfolk St. 58
Campbell 49, UNC-Asheville 48
Charleston Southern 74, SC-Upstate 62
Coastal Carolina 77, Texas State 70
Davidson 67, St. Bonaventure 55
E. Illinois 67, Austin Peay 57
ETSU 64, Chattanooga 54
East Carolina 68, Memphis 59
FAU 86, UTSA 70
Florida Gulf Coast 65, Liberty 64
Georgia St. 74, Louisiana-Lafayette 71
Howard 81, Florida A&M 59
Kennesaw St. 70, NJIT 47
Lipscomb 61, Jacksonville 58
Louisiana-Monroe 80, Georgia Southern 62
Md.-Eastern Shore 69, NC Central 61
Mercer 68, Samford 52
Morgan St. 63, SC State 61
NC A&T 72, Delaware St. 49
Nicholls 76, New Orleans 62
North Alabama 77, North Florida 62
North Texas 76, W. Kentucky 67
Northwestern St. 89, McNeese St. 73
Radford 84, High Point 79
Rice 79, Marshall 67
Tennessee Tech 80, UT Martin 76
Texas-Arlington 72, Appalachian St. 65
UTEP 60, FIU 55
Winthrop 62, Presbyterian 54
Wofford 63, W. Carolina 55
Denver 87, N. Dakota St. 67
Green Bay 56, Wright St. 37
Jacksonville St. 56, SE Missouri 39
Miami (Ohio) 82, Bowling Green 75
Milwaukee 59, N. Kentucky 38
Oakland 76, Detroit 65
Ohio 78, Cent. Michigan 75
S. Dakota St. 81, North Dakota 58
South Dakota 75, Oral Roberts 64
Toledo 63, E. Michigan 43
W. Illinois 79, Nebraska-Omaha 67
Baylor 89, TCU 71
Cent. Arkansas 75, SE Louisiana 33
UCF 66, SMU 54
Loyola Marymount 73, San Francisco 66
New Mexico 85, Nevada 74
___
